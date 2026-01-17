Leon Draisaitl wants to help the Edmonton Oilers get back into the win column after recent scuffles, but he has more important matters to attend to for the time being. The franchise great and star center is taking a leave of absence from the team and will travel to his native Germany due to a family illness, per Oilers.com. He is expected to rejoin Edmonton at some point next week.

Thoughts and prayers are with Draisaitl during this difficult time. The 2019-20 Hart Memorial Trophy recipient and reigning Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner has given fans countless memories over the last 12 years. Now, they are showing up for him amid the sad news. Edmonton is fiercely passionate about its hockey, but it knows that family comes first.

Draisaitl has 25 goals and 42 assists in 48 games played, ranking in the top-10 for both categories. Saturday's road matchup against the Vancouver Canucks will mark the first time he is inactive this season. The Oilers will rely on history-maker Connor McDavid and the rest of their capable group to get the job done in Rogers Arena.

Edmonton (23-17-8) has been riding the see-saw since December and recently lost consecutive one-score games after winning three of four. Kris Knoblauch's team sits in second place in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights. Although they have ground to make up in the Western Conference, the Oilers are confident they have the talent, big-game experience and chemistry to advance to their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final.

Right now, though, they are focused on supporting their brother. Players and fans alike will surely have Leon Draisaitl on their minds during the Canucks game.