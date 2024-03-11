The 2024 NHL trade deadline has come and gone, and although we didn't set any records this time around, it was another entertaining day in the National Hockey League. After 19 trades went down a year ago, there were 23 swaps made on March 8, 2024, and 39 in the 96 hours leading up to the deadline. And there were no shortage of headlines as the clock ticked down on Friday afternoon.

Most of the big names unsurprisingly got a change of scenery ahead of the 3 p.m. ET deadline. Jake Guentzel was the headliner and moved from Pittsburgh to Carolina, while Noah Hanifin went to Vegas, Chris Tanev joined Dallas, Adam Henrique moved north to Edmonton and Vladimir Tarasenko headed south to Florida. Every single trade was tracked by ClutchPoints and consolidated in our 2024 Trade Deadline Tracker.

Of course, there were a few surprises on deadline day as well. Like Tomas Hertl going to the Knights, and Evgeny Kuznetsov finally getting traded out of the nation's capital to join Guentzel and the Canes. Equally surprising was Ducks' Frank Vatrano and Penguins' Reilly Smith not getting moved, despite both teams committing to selling long before Friday. But that's the nature of the business, and that's two less players not frantically packing bags over the weekend.

With the trade deadline in the rearview, the stretch run officially begins. With just over a month until the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign, a lot of teams look different than they did last week. And, of course, the latest edition of the NHL Power Rankings will reflect that. It'll also reveal where every team stands with under 20 games left; are we already tanking for the 2024 draft, fighting tooth and nail for a postseason berth, or jockeying for position ahead of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

It's going to be a race to the finish either way, and it'll only get better once the best playoffs in sports begins at the end of April. Time to take the training wheels off and lock in. Here's the latest edition of the PRs.

Of course the Panthers are spending another week at the peak of ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings. Acquiring a Stanley Cup champion who can score in the playoffs adds another element to one of the league's best offences, and Tarasenko is clearly motivated to play in front of his family in Florida. The Russian exploded for two goals and an assist in a 5-1 beatdown of the Flames on Saturday, highlighting a stretch of 17 wins in 20 tries for the Cats dating back to Jan. 22. That is absolutely ridiculous. The offense is state of the art, the D-core is phenomenal — especially as Gustav Forsling continues to shine — and the duo of Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz has provided exceptional goaltending all season long. The Panthers are currently the Stanley Cup favorites, and after getting to the sport's ultimate series in 2023, can this roster bring a first-ever championship to South Beach?

Although the Canucks were one of the favorites for Guentzel's services, GM Jim Rutherford ended up standing pat at Friday's deadline. He's trusting this roster, which has already been improved in-season, to get the job done. And after a lull, Vancouver is back. The Nucks have won four in a row, dispatching the Ducks, Kings, Knights and Jets while giving up a measly three goals in that span. Vezina Trophy favorite Thatcher Demko got injured in the week's finale, and he's expected to miss 2-3 weeks. All that matters is getting him healthy for playoffs, and Casey DeSmith has been a reliable backup all season long. But the level of concern is obviously high in British Columbia. Still, the Canucks hold onto the Pacific Division lead by 10 points and are back to first place in the Western Conference. They'll look to keep their winning ways going as an insane nine-game home stand begins against the Avalanche at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.

The Rangers were oh-so-close to winning the Guentzel sweepstakes; it was reported on Monday that Chris Drury refused to add another top prospect to get it over the finish line. Now he'll watch as the American superstar plays for the team New York is fighting for the top of the division with. That's the business, and it's enough to send NY back down to No. 3 in the NHL Power Rankings. The Blueshirts are still well-prepared to make a President's Trophy push, but a light 1-1 week won't help those aspirations. The more important aspirations are getting out of the first-round, and Jack Roslovic and Alex Wennberg should assist in that. Neither of them are Guentzel — or Frank Vatrano, or Adam Henrique, or Tyler Toffoli — but they move the needle nonetheless. It will really be up to the core in the postseason, and players like Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad will need to be a ton better than they were a year ago. It'll be intriguing to see if Drury did enough — and if this roster is good enough — to make a deep postseason run.

The Bruins still cannot buy a win past regulation these days, but luckily for B's fans, the team is back to getting the job done before that happens. Boston took care of Toronto easily last week, beating their Atlantic Division super-rivals 4-1 at home and 4-1 on the road. They also crushed the reeling Penguins, and could have made it a 4-0 week if it wasn't for Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers. Edmonton erased a late 1-0 deficit in both team's first contest of the week, tying the game with under two minutes left and sealing it just over two minutes into overtime. The German scored both. But the Bruins look to be back on the right track, and just in time. After selling the farm and going all-in last year, only Andrew Peeke and three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon were brought in by GM Don Sweeney this time around. That means it'll be up to the roster as currently constructed to handle the load. But back to second place in the Atlantic — and the Eastern Conference — a back-to-back President's Trophy is within grasp with 16 games to go.

Quietly — or maybe not so quietly if you're a Stars fan — Dallas has won five consecutive games to shoot back into the top of the Central Division table. With the Jets and Avalanche just behind (both in league standings and the NHL Power Rankings), the lead is nowhere near safe, but this is looking like a powerhouse team after adding defensive stalwart Chris Tanev. It isn't lost on us that three of those five wins came against the Sharks and Ducks, but points are points. And it's now 40-17-9 for another fantastic hockey season in Texas. Although last year it was Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski leading the way, it looks like the young guys want a piece of the pie. Rookie Logan Stankoven has amassed eight points in his last seven games, while Wyatt Johnston is up to 10 in the same stretch, including a wild five-point performance against San Jose on Mar. 5. It'll be home sweet home for the squad this week, with the Panthers, Devils and Kings passing through.

6. Winnipeg Jets (-3)

Tyler Toffoli and Sean Monahan formed one of the league's best lines (along with Johnny Hockey) a couple of years ago in Calgary, and the two were again reunited at Monday's practice. That's after Toffoli was traded to yet another Canadian team — he's played for the Canucks, Canadiens and Flames all since 2020. He and D-man Colin Miller should move the needle in Manitoba, and the reinforcements come at the perfect time. Winnipeg had a bit of a tough week, splitting a home-and-home set against the Kraken (4-3 loss at home; 3-0 win on the road) before being crushed by Vancouver to end Week 21. The Jets should still be in the top-five of the NHL Power Rankings, but improved play from a couple top teams above them make it impossible this time around. My hands are tied. The squad will return home for games against the Capitals, Predators and Ducks, starting on Monday night against Alex Ovechkin's club.

7. Colorado Avalanche (+2)

It took a while, but the Avalanche are back to looking like one of the teams to beat in the Western Conference. Maybe THE team to beat after bringing in Casey Mittelstadt in the midst of a career-best campaign and welcoming Valeri Nichushkin back to the lineup. Oh, and let's not forget about D-man Sean Walker, who should be a fantastic defensive fit on an offensive-minded blue line. GM Chris MacFarland was one of the big winners of the trade deadline, and he's positioned this roster well for another potentially deep playoff run. After a brutal upset loss to the Kraken in Round 1 last year, Colorado will be eyeing a second Stanley Cup championship in three seasons come April. And the team is heating up at the perfect time, with three consecutive wins in Week 21 and five-in-six since the end of February. Just four points back of the Stars with a game in hand, Colorado, Dallas and Winnipeg will battle until the bitter end.

8. Carolina Hurricanes (+2)

The Canes landed the big fish of the trade deadline, and Jake Guentzel should be a fantastic addition to the top-six and first powerplay group in Raleigh. Adding Kuznetsov from the Caps was a surprising move, but could pay off: the Russian looked solid in his first two games and is already getting PP time in Carolina. The Hurricanes are also well-positioned for the final push, with Frederik Andersen back between the pipes and the team now almost fully healthy (assuming Guentzel returns from his ailment on Tuesday). The Canes keep streaking, with three wins in Week 21 and five victories in their last six to pull within two points of the Rangers for the Metropolitan Division crown. That will be one of the closest races to the finish down the stretch, and it goes without saying that the last time the two teams play — this Tuesday night at PNC Arena — will have a playoff atmosphere.

9. Toronto Maple Leafs (-2)

Although the Leafs continue to play good hockey in 2024, the team took a bit of a tumble down the NHL Power Rankings in Week 22. That's mainly due to the trade deadline acquisitions of Ilya Lyubushkin and Joel Edmundson. Here are two defensive defensemen who do make the team better in the short-term, but certainly not much. Edmundson will be bringing the crosschecks in the playoffs, that's for sure. Toronto got beat twice by Boston, both 4-1 finals — one at Scotiabank Arena and one at TD Garden. The squad salvaged the week with one-goal victories over the lowly Habs and Sabres, but still not an ideal stretch for the roster. The Leafs have a couple of days off before heading to Philly to play the Flyers on Thursday night.

10. Edmonton Oilers (-2)

The Oilers are trying their best to chase down the Canucks for the Pacific Division crown, but remain 10 points back (with three games in hand) after a disappointing week. Edmonton was on the road for all four of their Week 21 contests, beating Boston and Pittsburgh while losing to Buffalo and Columbus. Those losses were surprising, especially as they came on the heels of five consecutive triumphs. Everything is still fine in Alberta; the Oil are 39-21-3, and the reinforcements have arrived. Adam Henrique should be great for the Oilers after coming over from Anaheim, while D-man Troy Stecher should compete for bottom-pairing minutes. Despite the fall to the No. 10 spot in the NHL Power Rankings, Edmonton remains a true Stanley Cup contender. Could they be headed for a Round 1 matchup with the defending champs?

11. Nashville Predators (no change)

I'm not going to say that the Predators have cooled off as of late, but they haven't played the same caliber of hockey that won the team eight straight contests between Feb. 17 – Mar. 2. The squad won twice and lost twice in a busy four-game Week 21 slate in Smashville. That looked like a 4-3 loss to the Habs, a 4-2 win against the Sabres, a tight 2-1 victory over the Jackets and a disappointing 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Wild. Overall, six of a possible eight points. Not too bad at all, especially considering the amount of points being banked over the last month in Tennessee. The Preds hold the first wildcard in the West, and still have a nine-point lead on Minnesota. New faces Anthony Beauvillier and Jason Zucker probably won't move the needle too much, but both skaters will get an opportunity to play a role on a team that is eyeing more than just getting into the playoffs.

12. Los Angeles Kings (+1)

The Kings didn't do a thing at the deadline, with GM Rob Blake and the front office trusting in this roster to get over the finish line. Picking up three of a possible six points in Week 21 will help in that effort, but not much. LA remains tied with Vegas for the No. 3 spot in the Pacific Division, and that battle is going to come down the wire. Whoever doesn't land in that slot will have to battle a ton of other Western Conference hopefuls in the wildcard. It's going to be frantic, but the Kings are well-positioned to remain on top over the next two months. That's especially true after Adrian Kempe returned to the lineup after he was expected to be on the shelf until the end of March. LA will welcome the red hot NY Islanders to Crypto.com Arena on Monday night.

13. Tampa Bay Lightning (+1)

Like usual, the Lightning made a couple of tweaks to the roster at the trade deadline ahead of another hopefully deep playoff run. Fans of this franchise were not at all used to a first-round exit, especially after marching to three straight Stanley Cup Finals — and winning two of them. GM Julien BriseBois added depth up front by trading for Anthony Duclair, and shored up the back end with the addition of Matt Dumba. Both players should carve out an important role in Tampa Bay, but as always, it will be the core that decides how far this squad goes in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bolts split just the two games they played last week, and are preparing for another light seven days. Tampa will welcome the New York Rangers to Amalie Arena before heading to Sunrise for the Battle of Florida next Saturday.

14. Vegas Golden Knights (+1)

The on-ice product might be struggling mightily in Las Vegas right now, but the off-ice work by the front office continues to be top-notch — and infuriating to opposing teams. The Golden Knights somehow found the cap space to trade for Anthony Mantha, Tomas Hertl and Noah Hanifin, while again putting Mark Stone's massive cap hit on LTIR. Vegas has consistently pushed the boundaries year after year, and it led to them being one of the big winners of the 2024 trade deadline — as well as a slight bump in the NHL Power Rankings. Mantha should fit in very well in Vegas' system, and Hanifin improves what is already a very deep blue line. But Hertl could be the X-factor; this is a player with proven playoff experience who is hungry for an elusive Stanley Cup. Yes, the Knights had an excellent deadline. But they've still lost seven of nine games, and are just six points away from not being in a playoff spot at all. This will be a Stanley Cup favorite again come April, but the Knights have to get in first. And the way this squad has played lately, that's not a guarantee.

15. Detroit Red Wings (-3)

After playing like one of the NHL's top teams for the first nearly two months of 2024 — and seeing a significant rise in the NHL Power Rankings in the process — things have started to go off the rails in Motown. The Red Wings have lost five games in a row, somehow scoring just eight goals in that span despite Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat being reunited on the top line. The injury of Dylan Larkin is clearly hindering this roster in a big way; the captain is crucial to success in Detroit. The Wings have officially fallen out of a playoff spot after the Islanders won on Sunday, and it's all hands on deck to try to get back into a wildcard spot. Week 22 will be a great opportunity to bust the slump, with three non-playoff opponents on the docket: Pittsburgh, Arizona and Buffalo (x2). Besides a depth deal, GM Steve Yzerman left this roster virtually untouched at the deadline.

16. Philadelphia Flyers (no change)

The Flyers finally made a decision on their two highly sought-after pending UFAs, trading Sean Walker to the Avalanche and keeping Nick Seeler in Philly for a few more years. GM Danny Briere picked up Denis Gurianov and Erik Johnson at the deadline, but that's all the help this roster will get ahead of the stretch run. The Flyers' hold on the No. 3 spot gets more precarious by the day, with the Islanders and Capitals both making moves as of late. Philadelphia has struggled in the same period, playing .500 hockey since mid February and watching the lead shrink to just two points on New York and five on Washington. John Tortorella is continuing to provide endless entertainment, refusing to leave the bench after an ejection in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Lightning. That will cost one of the league's winningest coaches an additional two games. He'll be out for home contests against San Jose and Toronto, but will be back behind the bench at TD Garden next Saturday night.

17. Calgary Flames (no change)

Despite losing Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev and now Noah Hanifin, the Flames are continuing to battle for a playoff spot in 2024. But the dimming hopes took a massive hit at the end of the week, courtesy of blowout losses to the Panthers (5-1) and Hurricanes (7-2), showing us that this blue line is a shell of what it was when the campaign started. GM Craig Conroy has admittedly done a great job with the very tough hand he was dealt coming in, but it's going to be difficult for this depleted cast to remain competitive down the stretch. Calgary is still hanging around, but making up eight points in the Western Conference will be a significant challenge. The Flames will likely finish just a few points out of a playoff spot, but after what feels like an eternity of trade noise, the players on the team can just focus on hockey for the rest of the year.

18. Washington Capitals (+3)

The Capitals shipped Anthony Mantha to Vegas, Joel Edmundson to Toronto, and 2018 Stanley Cup champion Evgeny Kuznetsov to Carolina. And the club might be better off. Not necessarily without those players, but with the noise of the trade deadline firmly in the rearview mirror. The Caps have won two in a row and four of six, including a 6-0 shellacking of the Penguins right before they traded Guentzel to the Canes. It looks to be curtains on Pittsburgh's season, but the same can't be said in the nation's capital; Washington is now three points back of a wildcard spot, and just five back of Philly for the No. 3 spot in the Metropolitan Division. The fate of the 2023-24 Caps is in the hands of the 2023-24 Caps, and it'll be intriguing to see if Alex Ovechkin's club can do enough to stay competitive in April.

19. Minnesota Wild (+1)

The Wild were reeling after losing three straight games at the end of February, but March has been much kinder to this team. And they're still alive because of it. Minnesota made no substantial moves at the deadline, and will need to trust this roster to get over the finish line. And they had a great Week 21, picking up five of a possible six points after defeating the Predators 4-3 in overtime on Sunday. That was headlined by an outrageous finish, with coach Jon Hynes pulling Marc-Andre Fleury in the extra frame to get a 4-on-3 man advantage — without a powerplay. Spoiler alert, it worked. It could have ended horribly, but it worked. And because of it, Minnesota is up to 31-27-7 and just six points back of the Knights and the No. 2 wildcard berth. The season isn't over in the State of Hockey, and no one is acting like it is. But every single one of the team's last 17 games are going to be absolutely critical.

20. New York Islanders (+4)

Despite not making a single move at the trade deadline, the Islanders are proving in real time that the roster as currently constructed is good enough to get into the dance. New York has surged into a playoff spot after dismantling the Ducks on Sunday night, making it six straight wins in Long Island. Admittedly, the Isles never should have fallen this far in the NHL Power Rankings, but the surge up the leaderboard continues as the climb up league standings does. The heater could endure with two more non-postseason clubs on the radar in the Sabres and Kings over the next six days — along with tilts against the Kings and Rangers. It looks like Patrick Roy's system is working, the goal-scoring woes have been rectified, and the Islanders look like one of the hungriest teams in the NHL at a crucial time.

21. New Jersey Devils (-3)

The Islanders keep on winning and surging up the NHL Power Rankings, and the Devils keep on losing and free falling. It's looking less and less likely that this team will be anywhere close to an Eastern Conference playoff spot come April, exacerbated by a dismal stretch that's seen New Jersey lose four of five and seven of 10 games going back to mid-February. With Tyler Toffoli now out of the picture — he fetched a second and third-rounder — things get even trickier. Adding Jake Allen from the Habs was a nifty move, and he could compete for starts with another new goaltender in Kaapo Kahkonen. The Devils got their goalie — two of them — but neither are Jacob Markstrom. Still just six points back of the final wildcard spot, all hope is not lost. A crucial four-game week begins on Monday, all on the road in New York (Rangers), Dallas, Arizona and Las Vegas.

22. Seattle Kraken (no change)

The Kraken are playing at just above .500 over the last couple of weeks, and it's helped them claw within seven points of the final Western Conference berth. But it won't earn them any ground in the NHL Power Rankings. With the Wild, Flames and Blues all hanging around, and the Kings and Knights holding onto the wildcard spots, it's going to take a special run down the stretch. This roster probably doesn't have it in them this year — there are just too many competitive teams competing for a precious few slots. Still, Seattle won two of three in Week 21, including key road victories in Calgary and Winnipeg. The Jets got revenge on the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, and the team will look for better results in three more home games this week. GM Ron Francis only made one move at the deadline, shipping Alex Wennberg to the Big Apple for a nice return of a 2024 second and a 2025 fourth.

23. Buffalo Sabres (no change)

Right when the Sabres were starting to position themselves for a late postseason push, they dropped three consecutive games to the Jets, Leafs and Predators to really dampen the playoff hopes. A 3-2 shootout win over Connor McDavid's Oilers was a nice way to end the week, but the magic number is now seven points separating Buffalo from a spot in the dance. It's not looking good, but the late-season surge has certainly been encouraging. And the Sabres didn't stand by at the deadline, moving Erik Johnson to Philly, shipping captain Kyle Okposo to Florida to chase a championship, and interestingly acquiring Bowen Byram for Casey Mittelstadt in a one-for-one. A blue line with Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Byram should soon be dominant, but it will take a few years to see the full potential. Regardless, Buffalo is back to .500 at 30-30-5, and have nothing to lose over their last 17 games.

24. St. Louis Blues (-5)

The Blues didn't make a single move at the deadline, like the Islanders — but unlike New York, this roster is probably not good enough to make the playoffs as is. Which has been demonstrated by three straight losses in Week 21, and six of eight going back to Feb. 24. Thus the free fall down the NHL Power Rankings. A trade never materialized for Pavel Buchnevich, and GM Doug Armstrong decided not to make any other moves. St. Louis has now fallen eight points back of a postseason berth, and that's going to be very difficult ground to make up down the stretch. The most likely scenario is that the Blues end the season around 10 points back of a playoff spot and get a top-15 pick in the draft at the end of June.

25. Pittsburgh Penguins (no change)

After months of trade speculation, Jake Guentzel was finally dealt ahead of Friday's deadline as the 2023-24 Penguins' season continues to spiral. And the American stayed in the division, heading to a Hurricanes team that is desperate to break through and win a Stanley Cup after a couple of trips to the Eastern Conference Final. Guentzel should be a massive help in that effort, although his departure is heartbreaking for Pittsburgh fans. This is a franchise player who won a championship in his rookie season in 2017, and has given his all to the city ever since. The player will be missed, and the roster in Pennsylvania will never be the same. As it is, the Pens have lost six of seven games, but the last three have been particularly grisly — 6-0, 5-1 and 4-0 finals. Barring a miracle, for the first time in the Sidney Crosby era, it's going to be back-to-back missed postseasons for the Penguins.

26. Montreal Canadiens (no change)

The Habs finally decided who the odd man out was between the pipes, sending Jake Allen to New Jersey and getting a third-round pick back. That was basically all Kent Hughes did, with most of the legwork already completed in the Sean Monahan trade earlier this season. The Canadiens have been out of the running for a while now, but it's always a treat when Toronto and Montreal get together at the Bell Centre. The Leafs were victorious on Saturday night, sending the Canadiens their 11th loss in 14 tries. But Mike Matheson continues to be a force on the back end, and he should be a key piece once this club is back to competing a playoff spot. As it stands, the Habs are trending towards another top pick in the 2024 draft.

27. Columbus Blue Jackets (+1)

The Blue Jackets made a couple of deals on deadline day, sending defenseman Andrew Peeke to Boston and receiving Jakub Zboril and a 2027 third-rounder in return. And with mere minutes until 3 pm ET, interim GM John Davidson shipped Jack Roslovic to NYC, getting a 2026 fourth-rounder for his trouble — as well as 50 percent of Roslovic's salary. The Jackets have proved they can hang with some of the top teams in the league, and that was on display in a 6-3 win over the Golden Knights on Monday and a 4-2 victory over the Oilers three nights later. But each was followed up with a loss, one to the Pens and one to the Preds. An even 2-2 week in Ohio, which we aren't seeing very often this season. Another top draft selection awaits in three months.

28. Arizona Coyotes (+1)

Coyotes teammates Dylan Guenther and Jack McBain had their water turned off last week after forgetting to pay the bill, and that was almost the most noteworthy thing to happen in the desert last week. But Arizona GM Bill Armstrong was busy on Friday, making a trio of deals that sent Matt Dumba to Tampa Bay, Jason Zucker to Nashville and Troy Stecher to Edmonton. The return? A fourth, a fifth, and a sixth-rounder. Not ideal, but better that than to lose any or all of them for nothing in free agency. On the ice, the Coyotes lost three of the four games they played in Week 21 to fall to 26-34-5 and all but confirm another playoff-less campaign in AZ.

29. Ottawa Senators (-2)

It was another awful week for the Senators, who lost three in a row to make it seven consecutive defeats in Canada's capital dating back to Feb. 26. It's been curtains on Ottawa's season for a while now, but the brutal results down the stretch are not at all encouraging for the future of this club. Vladimir Tarasenko looks at home in Florida, but he somewhat controversially only fetched a third and fourth-round pick in return. That was the only move the front office made ahead of Friday's deadline. The Sens are just crawling towards the finish line at this point, but the late-season slide could earn them a better shot at a top-three pick come draft day. On the bright side, No. 29 is — probably — the furthest Ottawa will fall in the NHL Power Rankings.

30. Anaheim Ducks (no change)

Although the Ducks continue to struggle on the ice, general manager Kris Verbeek and the front office did a solid job with a few pending unrestricted free agents ahead of the deadline. Anaheim sent Ilya Lyubushkin to Toronto for a 2025 third-round pick a couple of days before the deadline. Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick then went north to Edmonton, a deal that earned the club another 2024 first-round selection. Not bad at all. Frank Vatrano didn't end up getting moved, which is interesting, but still a decent deadline for one of the NHL's worst cubs. Still, they're not likely to sink to San Jose or Chicago's level, and the Ducks remain very comfortable at No. 30 in the NHL Power Rankings.

31. San Jose Sharks (+1)

The Sharks were involved in the most surprising trade of the deadline, shipping San Jose lifer Tomas Hertl to the Golden Knights. The return wasn't bad at all, with a former first-round pick (David Edstrom) and a 2025 first-rounder headed back to California. It'll be a bitter pill for fans to swallow, with the fan favorite headed to a Pacific Division rival — and expected to return from injury before the end of the regular-season. Hertl deserves another chance or two to win an elusive Stanley Cup, but Sharks fans will still not love the landing spot. The front office made a few other interesting moves on Friday, acquiring Klim Kostin from the Red Wings and Devin Cooley from the Sabres, while swapping goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen for former Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek. They didn't completely abandon the sell, shipping Anthony Duclair to the Bolts, but still a few puzzling moves considering this team is probably a few years away from postseason contention.

32. Chicago Blackhawks (-1)

The Hawks are officially the first team to be eliminated from postseason contention in 2023-24, and are thus well-deserving of the bump back down to No. 32 in the NHL Power Rankings. Are they worse than the Sharks on paper? Right now, no. But San Jose still has a chance to make the playoffs (that will likely no longer be the case by the end of Week 22), so they'll get at least seven days out of the basement. Chicago's front office was somewhat surprisingly quiet at the deadline, holding onto Tyler Johnson but shipping Anthony Beauvillier to the Preds for a 2024 fifth. Not a great trade deadline, but at this point, the Hawks are just crawling towards the end of the season — and the draft. At least Connor Bedard gave the fans something to cheer about again on Sunday, potting two goals and an assist in a 7-4 win over the Coyotes. He remains the only bright spot left amid a terrible campaign in Illinois.