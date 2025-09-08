The New Jersey Devils have not advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs since losing in the Stanley Cup Final in 2012. The Devils made solid moves in NHL Free Agency to remedy that situation. The team still has a young core, and their window is open to win a Cup. They hope to make the next step towards that this upcoming season, and these are bold predictions for their next campaign.

The story of the Devils in 2024-25 was injuries. Just two players played in all 82 games, with only five players playing in 80 or more. Meanwhile, Luke Hughes played in just 71 games, while also playing in just one playoff game. Dougie Hamilton played in just 64 games.

The biggest missing piece was Jack Hughes, as he was injured and needed surgery. He played in just 62 games and was great during that time. Regardless, his season ended early, and he missed the playoffs. If the Devils can stay healthy, they have a solid roster that can compete, but staying healthy has been difficult for the franchise.

Jack Hughes hits 100 points

Hughes was solid in 2024-25. He found the back of the net 27 times while also adding 43 assists, good for 70 points. It was his third straight season scoring 70 or more points. It was also the second year in a row he played just 62 games. He has played over 62 games in a season just once in his NHL career. That year, he scored 43 goals while adding 56 assists, both career highs.

Since 2021-22, he has missed significant time due to upper-body and shoulder injuries. In 2021-22, he missed 17 games with a dislocated shoulder, while also missing time with COVID-19 and a sprained MCL. He missed just four games in 2022-23 with an upper-body injury, but the next year, he missed 20 with shoulder and upper-body injuries. The American-born forward was going strong in 2024-25, not missing a game, until he injured his shoulder and needed surgery, missing 20 regular-season games and the playoffs.

He might miss some time this year, but it will not be a major chunk of time. This is going to result in an amazing season. His individual point percentage took a dip this past season, but his shooting percentage and high-danger scoring chances created both neared rates from when he scored 99 points in a year. He also gets another year with Jesper Bratt as his linemate.

Bratt is not only a scoring threat but a phenomenal passer who improved last season. He had 67 total assists, which was a career high, but he improved his secondary assist total in 2024-25. The Swede is seeing the ice better and continues to improve that side of his game. With a healthy Hughes, his assist numbers should continue to climb. Hughes missed out on 100 points by just one point in 2022-23; he does not miss this year.

Dougie Hamilton is traded

Dougie Hamilton has been linked to trade rumors, and he will get moved this year. The defenseman has a no-movement clause and a modified trade clause, so he will need to be part of the trade conversations, but he should be willing to entertain them. He has struggled with missing time and is not producing at the same rate he once did when he first joined the Devils, so a change of scenery may do well for him.

For the Devils, the declining production is one issue, but he also has a $9 million AAV, making him the highest-paid player on the team. The highest-paid player having injury issues and declining production is a recipe for disaster for a franchise.

To make this happen, and few things need to work in the Devils' favor, outside of finding a trade partner. First, they need to re-sign Luke Hughes. That could happen soon. Next, Simon Nemec needs to break out into a top-quality defender. He was solid in the playoffs and showed some two-way potential. Nemec did struggle in the regular season, but with a full offseason to recover from injuries that plagued him in 2024-25, he is primed to break out. Both of these things are going to happen for the Devils, and Hamilton is going to be shipped out of town.

The Devils fall in the first round again

The Devils have a young core of stars. Timo Meier is 28, while Jesper Bratt is 27. Meanwhile, Jack Hughes is just 24, Luke is only 21, and Dawnson Mercer is 23. There is room for growth for many of these players, but also regression. If the team grows, they will once again compete in the Metropolitan Division, but it is a difficult division.

At the top of the division in 2024-25 was the Washington Capitals. They did not make major moves in the offseason. Regardless, they brought back almost the exact same group as last year. That group had the best record in the conference. The Carolina Hurricanes improved with the addition of Nikolaj Ehlers. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets look to be improving, and the New York Rangers are also a threat to make a playoff run.

If the injury bug strikes again, New Jersey could miss the playoffs altogether, but more than likely, they will have a first-round date with the Capitals or Hurricanes. If it is the Capitals, it would be two teams with both solid goaltending and good defense. Still, the depth and playoff experience of the Caps will knock out the Devils. The Hurricanes have shown they are the better playoff teams as well. As New Jersey has made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, they have been knocked out by Carolina each time. The core is young, and the window is opening to win a Cup, but it will not happen this year, with another first-round loss.