The Las Vegas Raiders just can't shake the Maxx Crosby trade rumors. Las Vegas seemingly wants to keep Crosby after their epic trade collapse with the Ravens back in March. But analysts are still toying with some possible Crosby trade scenarios.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell released a new mock draft on Monday that includes hypothetical trades for every pick in the first round.

One of the biggest moves sees the Eagles making a blockbuster trade for Crosby. In this scenario, the Eagles trade the 23rd overall pick, a 2027 third-round pick, and edge rusher Nolan Smith in exchange for Crosby.

Barnwell argued that Las Vegas could consider a Crosby trade on draft day for the same reasons they did in March.

“Vegas doesn't appear to be close to seriously contending. Crosby turns 29 in August. He wants to win, ideally sooner rather than later,” Barnwell wrote. “That might happen in Vegas, but by the time it does, Crosby could be well past his peak.”

If the Eagles could pull off this move, they would add another elite defender to their stacked defense. The move could make sense for the Raiders too, especially with Smith as part of the trade package.

“The Raiders would also add Smith, who would step into their edge rotation as a replacement for the departed Crosby,” Barnwell added. “Smith has had an up-and-down tenure after being drafted in the first round by the Eagles. He didn't seem to fit in the defense as a rookie before racking up 10.5 sacks between the regular season and postseason in Year 2. Smith seemed on the cusp of a 2025 breakout but managed only three sacks in 11 games during a season impacted by a torn triceps.”

Ultimately, this trade has little chance of actually happening. But it is fun to imagine this scenario for both teams involved.