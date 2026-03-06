Coming off another down year, the New York Giants have a lot to consider ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, their first with John Harbaugh in the war room. In the most pivotal offseason of his career, Giants general manager Joe Schoen takes a clear defensive approach, according to the latest PFF mock draft simulator update.

As of March, the Giants have seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, with only two coming before Day Three. New York sent its 2026 third-rounder to the Houston Texans in the deal that allowed it to trade up and select Jaxson Dart in 2025, while acquiring an additional sixth-rounder from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for tight end Darren Waller.

After being aggressive in the 2025 offseason, the Giants are expected to take the same approach in 2026. The team released veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke to clear up cap space ahead of free agency and could make additional moves in the coming days.

With combine results now official, here is the Giants' 2026 NFL Draft, according to the PFF mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 5: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

The PFF mock draft simulator has Joe Schoen spending his first-round pick on Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. Many expected the Giants to spend their first-rounder on an offensive talent to continue their rebuild around Dart, but Okereke's release opened up a massive need at linebacker.

Okereke was the team's leading tackler in two of his three years in East Rutherford while ranking near the top of the league with 385 tackles since 2023. Okereke also tied his career high with two interceptions in 2025.

But for as good as Okereke's numbers were, they were largely empty stats on a subpar defense. The Giants' linebacker corps ranked near the bottom of the league in all categories and was helpless against the run, allowing the second-most rushing yards per game on the most yards per carry.

The Giants desperately need linebacker help and Styles, who racked up 183 tackles in his final two years at Ohio State, would be a fine addition at No. 5. Fans should feel content with this pick as an essential Okereke replacement.

Round 2, Pick 37: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

The Giants could also be in the market for a new cornerback in April. The team hopes to re-sign Cor'Dale Flott, but following his breakout 2025 season, competition could get stiff in free agency. Flott's departure would leave New York with just four cornerbacks on the roster.

After spending $54 million on Paulson Adebo in 2025, Joe Schoen is unlikely to break the bank for another cornerback in free agency. Instead, expect him to target the position on Day Two of the 2026 NFL Draft, potentially as early as No. 37, which is what the PFF mock draft simulator expects the Giants to do.

Tennessee's Colton Hood is one of the most underrated cornerback prospects of the class, primarily due to his teammate, Jermod McCoy, garnering all the attention. The well-traveled Hood is still a fringe round-one prospect in his own right after recording 50 tackles and allowing just 28 receptions on 451 coverage snaps in his lone season in Knoxville, per PFF.

Schoen will have his options in a robust cornerback class, and Hood is one of many satisfactory players he can end up with at No. 37.

Round 4, Pick 105: OT Markel Bell, Miami (FL)

The Giants spending one of their early picks on an offensive tackle depends on what happens with Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency. The team would love to keep Eluemunor after a strong 2025 season, but at 31, it could also be inclined to let him walk, depending on his asking price.

Even with Eluemunor, the Giants are expected to release James Hudson III and let Evan Neal walk in free agency, thinning their depth on the edges. Former fifth-rounder Marcus Mbow showed promise in his rookie year, but is still likely at least a year away from becoming a starter.

Miami's Markel Bell is about as good a prospect Joe Schoen will find in the fourth round. Bell allowed just nine pressures and committed just six penalties on 826 offensive snaps in 2025, according to PFF. Some of Bell's fundamentals concern scouts, but he has as high a ceiling as any of his peers.

Without re-signing Eluemunor, the Giants could feasibly spend their first- or second-rounder on an offensive tackle to pair with Andrew Thomas. Waiting until the fourth round implies they either retained a veteran or found a suitable replacement in free agency, which is what the PFF mock draft simulator seems to predict.

Round 5, Pick 143: CB Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina

With their lone fifth-round pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the PFF mock draft simulator has the Giants doubling down on another cornerback and selecting North Carolina's Thaddeus Dixon.

After two seasons at Washington, Dixon transferred to North Carolina in 2025, where he posted 20 tackles and six pass breakups in just seven games. Dixon notched a career-high 10 pass breakups with the Huskies in 2024.

The Los Angeles native's subpar speed and vision have him pegged as a Day Three prospect, but there is not a single area in which he is entirely incompetent. Dixon's energy and athleticism could make him a quality special teamer to begin his professional career.

New York's aforementioned lack of cornerback depth makes it likely the team will double down on the position in Pittsburgh. They could do worse than Dixon in the fifth round.

Round 6, Pick 185: WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

Some have the Giants targeting a receiver earlier in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the PFF mock simulator has them waiting until the sixth round before taking Cincinnati's Jeff Caldwell.

Caldwell underwhelmed in his lone season at the FBS level, ending his college football career with 32 receptions and 478 receiving yards at Cincinnati in 2025. The Louisville native committed to the Bearcats as one of the most intriguing names in the 2025 transfer portal after recording 1,011 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns at Lindenwood in 2024.

Despite his low numbers, Caldwell's raw athleticism is impossible to ignore. He dominated the combine, leading all receivers with a 1.48-second 10-yard split with the second-highest vertical and broad jump.

Route-running will be an issue for Caldwell early in his career, but he is an explosive play waiting to happen. The Giants could also use him on special teams as a potential kick returner despite recently extending Gunner Olszewski.

Round 6, Pick 191: CB Ephe Prysock, Washington

New York enters the 2026 NFL Draft with three sixth-round picks thanks to its previous Darren Waller and Jordan Phillips trades. The PFF mock draft simulator has them using their second on Washington cornerback Ephe Prysock, one round after selecting Thaddeus Dixon.

Prysock can fall behind in coverage at times, but his 6-foot-4 frame makes it easy for him to recover down the field. Prysock recorded 20 pass breakups and two interceptions in his final three years at Arizona and Washington.

At 195 pounds, Prysock is not the most physical player, which could hinder him early on. However, he put many other physical questions to rest with an impressive outing at the 2026 NFL Combine.

Although Prysock is far from a finished product, many view him as a mid-round prospect in a loaded 2026 cornerback class. The Giants snagging him in the sixth round would be a small win for Joe Schoen.

Round 6, Pick 192: EDGE George Gumbs Jr., Florida

After a tumultuous college football career, which saw him begin as a receiver at Northern Iowa and end as a defensive end at Florida, George Gumbs Jr. is one of the most volatile prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. Gumbs is certainly a project, and one that the PFF mock draft simulator projects will fall onto Joe Schoen and the Giants.

Gumbs is an obvious athletic freak, but the production has not always been there. He showed flashes with five sacks in 2024, but that decreased to just 2.5 in 2025.

Regardless, the Giants are set at edge-rusher with Pro Bowler Brian Burns and future star Abdul Carter setting the edges for the team in 2026. They can afford to take a late-round flier on a player with the physical tools to potentially develop into an asset with the right coaching.