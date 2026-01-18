It has been a disappointing season for the New York Rangers. They are in last place in the Eastern Conference, and the only team in the conference under .500. This led to GM Chris Drury releasing a letter to fans about a retool earlier this week. After a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, some of the Rangers' stars spoke out about the announcement.

“I don't think four or five months ago this is where we thought we'd be. But that being said, we've got a job to do. And we need to start moving forward towards the next chapter,” Rangers captain J.T. Miller said following the victory, according to ESPN.

Since the victory over the Florida Panthers at the Winter Classic, the Blueshirts had lost five straight games. Meanwhile, they have fallen in 14 of their last 20 outings. Injuries have been an issue for the team. Igor Shesterkin has missed time recently, while Adam Fox is on long-term IR. Only five players on the roster have played in all 49 games so far this season.

“If changes are coming, then try to make the most of the time we have as a group, the group that we have right now,” Mika Zibanejad told the media after scoring three goals in the victory over the Flyers. He leads the team in goals this season, lighting the lamp 21 times so far this campaign.

Article Continues Below

The two stars understand that this is a business, and they need to win games, or risk this outcome of the re-tool. Head coach Mike Sullivan spoke of that earlier this week.

“It's probably a fairly common sensical statement to suggest that when you don't meet expectations or you don't have success, then change is inevitable in pro sports,” Sullivan said, per NHL.com. “We're all human beings. We all understand the business. We all understand the game.”

The Rangers are 21-22-6 on the season, and hope to get a second straight win as they visit the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. The Rangers have not won two in a row since December 18 and December 20.