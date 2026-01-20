Hockey fans were treated to one of the NHL’s rarest and most entertaining moments on Monday night when Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and San Jose Sharks netminder Alex Nedeljkovic squared off in an unexpected goalie fight.

The altercation erupted with just over 14 minutes remaining in a game that had steadily escalated in intensity. Post-whistle scrums, shoving, and physical exchanges had already set a volatile tone, making the eventual confrontation feel inevitable as emotions continued to spill over.

The turning point came when Alex Nedeljkovic became entangled in a corner scrum involving skaters from both teams. Seeing the situation escalate, Sergei Bobrovsky made a decisive move, skating the length of the ice from his crease to confront Nedeljkovic directly.

WE GOT A GOALIE FIGHT 🚨‼️ BOBROVSKY AND NEDELJKOVIC 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8rKnPxCl3N — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 20, 2026

Before engaging, Bobrovsky removed his blocker and catcher, a customary step for goaltenders preparing to fight, as officials rushed in to manage the situation.

Both Bobrovsky and Nedeljkovic were assessed five-minute major penalties for fighting, along with additional two-minute penalties for leaving their respective creases to join the altercation. Despite the severity of the penalties, both netminders remained in the game, which San Jose ultimately clinched 4-1.

The fight marked the NHL’s first goalie-on-goalie fight since Feb. 1, 2020, when Mike Smith and Cam Talbot famously clashed during the Battle of Alberta, highlighting just how uncommon these moments have become in the modern league.

Tensions had been brewing well before the goalie fight, including an earlier physical exchange between Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Sharks defenseman Vincent Desharnais in the opening period. That confrontation further fueled the chippy atmosphere that eventually boiled over.

For Bobrovsky, the veteran goaltender who has helped guide Florida to consecutive Stanley Cup championships the incident added another unforgettable chapter to an already decorated career. Both teams will aim to channel Monday’s raw emotion more productively as the season continues, while fans will be talking about this ultra-rare goalie fight long after the final horn.