The Boston Bruins have had a horrific season in 2024-25. And for the first time in eight seasons, the Bruins will not go to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This has drawn questions over what the Bruins will do this offseason. Perhaps they make a splash and trade star winger David Pastrnak. If this is the case, teams like the Los Angeles Kings make sense as a potential trade partner.

A Kings-Bruins Pastrnak trade proposal was recently floated by Bleacher Report writer Joe Yerdon. Yerdon listed five one-for-one trades involving star players they believe made sense. Pastrnak came up in a deal that would send him to Los Angeles in exchange for forward Adrian Kempe.

“We can only imagine how David Pastrnak is feeling about seeing the Bruins going from Presidents' Trophy winners two years ago to being in last place in the Eastern Conference. He's 28 years old, and the team that looked so close to being back in the Stanley Cup Final is suddenly looking at an uncertain future,” Yerdon wrote.

A Pastrnak trade would certainly have a ton of challenges. As Yerdon acknowledges, the Bruins star has a full no-movement clause. Furthermore, Kempe has a 10-team no-trade clause in his contract with the Kings.

However, let's step back from all of that and have some fun. Assuming both players give the green light, how does this deal work for both teams? Here are our grades for the Kings and Bruins on this Pastrnak trade proposal.

Kings trade for David Pastrnak

The Kings have made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, including 2025. However, they have failed to get out of the first round in the three previous postseasons. Each time, they failed to defeat Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Edmonton Oilers.

Los Angeles has needed a superstar-level talent for some time. Pastrnak is that sort of talent. He has scored 40+ goals in five of the last six seasons. In 2022-23, he scored 61 goals as the Bruins broke the NHL's single-season wins record. Pastrnak has shown up in the postseason, as well. He recorded 20 points in the 2018 playoffs and 19 points in 2019 when the Bruins went to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Kings are certainly getting the better player in this deal. Pastrnak has a better goal-scoring track record than Kempe. And he has improved his playmaking ability, as well. In saying this, there are significant financial considerations involved in this trade proposal.

Los Angeles is eating significantly more salary cap than the Bruins. Pastrnak is signed through 2031 with a cap hit of $11.25 million. Kempe, meanwhile, has one year left after 2024-25 at $5.5 million.

The overall question is whether Pastrnak is the final piece to a Kings' Stanley Cup puzzle. The answer may be up for debate, but Pastrnak certainly increases their odds. If all they are giving up is Kempe, this is an easy deal for the Kings to make.

Bruins trade for Adrian Kempe

The Bruins are certainly going to explore their options this offseason. It's certainly hard to imagine them parting with their superstar winger this summer. However, it isn't out of the realm of possibility. For the sake of this trade proposal, let's imagine the Bruins decide to make a hockey trade.

Kempe is a good player. This is something that needs to be established. He has scored 30+ goals in three of the last four seasons. And he has turned in his third 60+ point campaign in 2024-25. This is a legitimate, top-six player who can score goals alongside the better players in the league.

In saying this, Kempe is not Pastrnak, and it's not close. Since 2021-22, Pastrnak has the fourth-highest Goals Above Replacement and Wins Above Replacement in the league, according to Evolving Hockey. Kempe, meanwhile, ranks 164th in WAR and 159th in GAR.

So, what do the Bruins get in this trade? They get a top-six player who can score 30-40 goals a season. But more importantly, they get significant financial relief. This allows them to truly build their roster the way they want without any major restrictions financially.

Is this salary cap flexibility worth making this trade? Honestly, it's hard to argue in the affirmative. Pastrnak is too valuable for this trade to work well for them. Kempe is a fine player to receive in a package. However, in a one-for-one deal like this, it's not worth Boston's time.

Grades and final thoughts

The Kings receive a high grade for this David Pastrnak trade proposal. Los Angeles gets a legitimate superstar player. They are giving up a good player, but they are receiving a much better one in return. That's worth the added financial constraint they'd take on. The Bruins, meanwhile, get an average grade. There is some logic to this trade proposal on their side. And it's a solid foundation for a Pastrnak trade. But as a one-for-one, it does not work all that well.

Los Angeles Kings grade: A-

Boston Bruins grade: C+