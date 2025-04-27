The Washington Capitals are trying to fend off a spirited comeback from the Montreal Canadiens in this first round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After the top-seeded Caps won the first two games in the nation's capital, the Habs took their first game at home 6-3 to cut the series deficit in half. Now, Game 4 figures to be a crucial pivot point in the series.

During a wild Game 3, both goalies went down with injuries and left the game. Capitals netminder Logan Thompson was pulled with an apparent lower-body injury after a collision with a teammate, while Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault also was pulled with an apparent leg issue.

Here's everything we know about the status of the two goalies heading into Game 4.

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Logan Thompson, Sam Montembeault injury updates for Capitals-Canadiens

All eyes are on both goalies heading into Game 4, but one side is getting better reports than the other.

Thompson was in net taking reps on Sunday morning during morning skate leading up to the game, according to Capitals radio voice John Walton.

Logan Thompson is in the starter’s net at morning skate. Gamesmanship or starting, we will find out tonight. pic.twitter.com/vg5qib63IR — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's not confirmation, but it would appear that Thompson is trending toward playing in this pivotal game. If for some reason he can't go, the Caps would likely go to Charlie Lindgren after he made four saves on five shots in relief on Friday in Game 3.

Montembeault's situation is a little bit more complicated. He has officially been slapped with a game-time decision label, but the Canadiens made a move on Sunday that may not bode well for his status. Montreal has just recalled goalie Cayden Primeau from Laval Rocket to be a potential backup in Game 4 if Montembeault can't go, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

Both Montembeault and right winger Patrik Laine were not at morning skate before Game 4.

The Canadian was replaced in Game 3 by Jakub Dobes, who made seven stops on eight shots in the win. He wasn't under a ton of pressure during the game as the Canadiens raced away with a three-goal victory, but he could become a very important character in this series if he is forced into action from the start on Sunday.

Canadiens injury report

G Sam Montembeault (lower body) – Game-time decision

RW Patrik Laine (upper body) – Day-to-day

Capitals injury report

G Logan Thompson (lower body) – Game-time decision

C Aliaksei Protas (foot) – Game-time decision