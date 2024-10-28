After 16 NHL seasons, two Stanley Cup championships and 555 goals in a Tampa Bay Lightning jersey, Steven Stamkos will make his highly-anticipated return to Amalie Arena on Monday night. The franchise legend was supposed to spend his entire Hall of Fame career with the Bolts, but the hockey gods had different plans this summer. Instead, Stamkos took his talents to Smashville, signing a four-year, $32 million pact with the Predators on July 1.

Stamkos' return will be as emotional as any National Hockey League homecoming in recent memory. He was the heartbeat of the Lightning for over a decade and a half, and the contributions the former captain made to the organization can hardly be defined. It'll be intriguing to see if the 34-year-old can find the back of the net in the most important game of his regular-season. Regardless, Preds-Bolts on Monday should be appointment viewing for hockey fans.

Heading into Week 4 of the 2024-25 campaign, there's still one undefeated team left — leaving no wonder as to who vaults into the top spot in ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings. The Winnipeg Jets earned that distinction after going a perfect 8-0 to begin their campaign. Dating back to the end of 2023-24, the Jets have now impressively won 16 consecutive regular-season games. Although the squad is desperate to have this kind of success in the playoffs, it's a phenomenal start nonetheless.

Meanwhile, the NHL Global Series continues this weekend as the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars fly to Finland for the next iteration of the festivities. The two powerhouses will do battle in a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday at Nokia Arena in Tampere — the league's 45th and 46th regular-season games outside of North America dating back to 1997.

With all teams now having played at least seven games — and some as many as 12 — the new season is fast approaching the 1/8 mark. And after a telling seven days of hockey, there has again been quite a bit of movement in the latest NHL Power Rankings. Let's see how it shakes out ahead of an eventful week.

1. Winnipeg Jets (+1)

For the third time in four weeks, there's a new team leading the NHL Power Rankings. The Jets are looking like a well-oiled machine, with eight players scoring at a point-per-game pace or better. That includes Kyle Connor, who has one in every game this year, and former first-rounder Cole Perfetti, who looks like he's finally ready to break out in 2024-25. Winnipeg is getting contributions from all over the lineup, with guys like Mason Appleton, Nino Niederreiter and Neal Pionk all playing well above their respective pay grades. Add outstanding play from Connor Hellebuyck between the pipes — he's given up just 10 goals over six starts — and you can see why the Jets have been unbeatable through eight games. This roster has shown no signs of slowing down, and they'll look to make it a perfect nine-in-nine against the visiting Leafs on Monday night.

2. Dallas Stars (-1)

The Stars enjoyed a two-week reign at the top of the NHL Power Rankings, but all good things must come to an end. Still, Dallas remains second in league standings at 7-2 after winning two of their last three games. The Central Division is starting to look like a problem, and the Stars and Jets should be battling for the crown all year long. On tap for the squad this week is a long flight to Finland ahead of the franchise's first ever games outside of North America. That'll be a treat for Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell, who will be thrilled to play NHL hockey in their home country. The games are set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon and 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday morning; the league will be thrilled to have two of the sport's premier teams participating.

3. New York Rangers (no change)

The reigning President's Trophy winners are looking like a behemoth yet again; the Rangers now sport a sparkling 6-1-1 record on the campaign. That's just behind the Devils for tops in the Eastern Conference, although the Blueshirts do have four games in hand. They also have Alexis Lafreniere locked up — the former No. 1 overall pick signed a massive seven-year deal that kicks in next season. He should be a great player for this franchise for a long time, although it'll be interesting to see how he performs if he loses access to Artemi Panarin at some point. New York is expected to be a regular-season powerhouse again in 2024-25, and so far, it's business as usual for the East's best team.

4. Florida Panthers (+1)

The Panthers will be joining the Stars in Tampere later this week, although there's pressing business to attend to before that. Florida is in Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Monday night before flying overseas, which does seem like it could have been scheduled better. Still, the Cats have been great without captain Aleksander Barkov, winning five of seven to lead the Atlantic Division at 6-3-1. The squad won't be without the reigning Selke Trophy winner any longer, as Barkov is set to make his triumphant return to the lineup on Monday. That'll be a huge boost for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who are proving that their depth is one of their best weapons. Look for Barkov to make a huge impact in his hometown over the weekend.

5. Vegas Golden Knights (+1)

The Golden Knights have been one of the league's streakiest teams in the early going, winning three, losing three, then winning three again. Vegas will take that — a 6-2-1 record — which is good enough for first place in the Pacific Division. Putting Jack Eichel and Mark Stone on the same line was a genius move by head coach Bruce Cassidy, as the duo are tearing it up so far. That might even be underplaying it; Stone is leading the league with 17 points in just nine contests, while Eichel has 15 of his own. Ilya Samsonov also looks like he could be the answer between the pipes, as he's far outplaying Stanley Cup champion Adin Hill right now. The Knights are looking great, and they'll be looking to break the pattern and win their fourth consecutive game against the visiting Flames on Monday.

6. New Jersey Devils (-2)

The first Hughes Bowl of the year takes place on Wednesday night, as Jack and Luke's Devils are headed West to play Quinn and the Canucks. It's the first time the trio will all take the ice together since last December, and the first since they were named EA Sports NHL 25 cover athletes. All three of them hit the scoresheet the last time New Jersey and Vancouver faced off, a 6-5 shooting gallery at Rogers Arena. Reeling after losing four of their last five games — and taking a slide down the NHL Power Rankings — the Devils are looking to get back on track. They've played more games than any other team, but have fallen to 6-4-2 ahead of a three-game road trip that also has stops in Calgary and Edmonton this week.

7. Tampa Bay Lightning (no change)

Monday night will be one of the more emotional nights in the history of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Stamkos returning in a Predators jersey just won't feel right — he was probably meant to retire in a Bolts jersey after amassing 1,137 points and two Stanley Cups with the franchise. But that's the business, and Tampa is off to a much better start than Nashville in 2024-25. Sitting at 5-3 after winning two of three, Monday's tilt will be followed by a four-game road trip with stops in Colorado, Minnesota, Winnipeg and St. Louis. Expect a well-deserved, deafening ovation for the Lightning's all-time leading scorer and longest-serving campaign at Amalie Arena.

8. Vancouver Canucks (+3)

After a shaky start to the campaign, the Canucks are surging — and proving why they won the Pacific Division last year. Make that four victories in a row for Vancouver, with Kevin Lankinen between the pipes for all of them. The veteran has looked excellent in Thatcher Demko's absence, and head coach Rick Tocchet will likely continue riding the hot hand until the star American is ready to return. Elias Pettersson finally has a 5-on-5 goal, and maybe it'll help spark a turnaround for the struggling forward. Still, the roster looks like it's rounding into form, with only three points separating the Canucks from the Golden Knights for top spot in the division — and two games in hand. The Hughes Bowl is on tap on Wednesday night, but first, the Hurricanes visit Rogers Arena on Monday.

9. Minnesota Wild (+4)

The hot start continues for the Wild in 2024-25 — Minnesota has been defeated just once in regulation in eight games. It did happen to be a brutal 7-5 loss to the Flyers on Saturday afternoon, although that came after four straight wins. Besides the blip, Filip Gustavsson has been excellent in the crease, while Kirill Kaprizov is putting together a legitimate Hart Trophy case. The superstar winger is up to 15 points in just eight games, good for third in league scoring. The Wild are looking much better than last year, and that's without captain Jared Spurgeon for much of their early-season schedule. They're into the top-10 in the NHL Power Rankings; how high can this team go? We'll continue finding out on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. That will be another emotional homecoming, as it's Marc-Andre Fleury's last game in the city where he won three Stanley Cups.

10. Colorado Avalanche (+5)

We all knew it was only a matter of time before the Avalanche figured things out — and that's exactly what they've done. Despite the forward core looking like a shell of what it can be when fully healthy, Colorado has won five games in a row and vaulted into the NHL Power Rankings top-10 — a place they are quite familiar with. With Alexandar Georgiev floundering, coach Jared Bednar has given Justus Annunen a look as the No. 1, and he's been excellent. The Finn has won four straight games, allowing just eight goals in that span. And Cale Makar continues proving why he's one of the greatest defensemen of all time; he's added a ridiculous 16 points in nine games. It looks like the Avalanche are just starting to round into form, and they're only going to get better once Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen and Jonathan Drouin are injected into the lineup.

11. Calgary Flames (-2)

It's been a tough stretch for the Flames, who followed up four straight wins to start the year with losses in three of four. A 5-2-1 record is still extremely encouraging, but the squad needs to turn it around and not let things get out of hand. After playing in Vegas on Monday night, Calgary will head to Utah to play their first tilt in Salt Lake City — and it'll also be No. 1000 for Mikael Backlund. Backlund has been a staple on the Flames' roster for over a decade, and he'll be just the second player to play 1,000 contests with the franchise, joining legend Jarome Iginla. Backlund has quietly put together a phenomenal career, having finished top-10 in Selke Trophy voting three times. He'll hope to be part of the solution during a busy four-game slate in Week 4.

12. Utah Hockey Club (-4)

After a couple of exciting weeks, things have started to fall apart for the Utah Hockey Club. Sean Durzi and John Marino, who are both key pieces of the blue line in Salt Lake City, are going to be out of the lineup for a matter of months. And Connor Ingram has been unable to find last year's form; he's struggled mightily over his last few starts. And with that, it's three straight losses and four in the last five. That has Utah freefalling, both in the NHL Power Rankings and Western Conference standings. The team has also scored just five goals in the last four, so there's cause for concern at all three positions. It'll be interesting to see if GM Bill Armstrong goes out and gets a defenseman to help shore up the blue line. Right now, the red hot start has been all but forgotten in hockey's newest state.

13. Toronto Maple Leafs (-3)

The Leafs looked fantastic in a 5-2 shellacking of the Lightning last Monday, but the success was short-lived. Toronto limped through the rest of the week, losing three straight games — the finale in overtime against Brad Marchand and the rival Bruins. The Leafs are back to .500 at 4-4-1, and were on the wrong end of a couple of beatdowns in Week 3. Who saw this club losing 6-2 to the Blue Jackets and 5-1 to the Blues? Not this spectator, at least. With Joseph Woll healthy, he and Anthony Stolarz will compete for the starting role, but the goaltending needs to be better than it's been over the last seven days. The Leafs will look to finally hand the Jets a loss at Canada Life Centre on Monday night.

14. Edmonton Oilers (no change)

The Oilers have won two straight games to return to .500, the first time they've broken even since the 2024-25 campaign kicked off. Edmonton is going to be just fine — we saw this song and dance last season — and all eyes this week will be on the captain. Connor McDavid is just eight points away from 1,000, and his Oilers play three games this week. Expecting eight in three is lofty, but if anyone can do it, it's No. 97. Regardless, McDavid will likely be the fourth-fastest player to reach 1,000; he's played just 654 career regular-season games. He should inch even closer on a road trip that takes Edmonton through Columbus, Nashville and Calgary this week.