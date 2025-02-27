The 2025 NHL trade deadline is on the horizon, and speculation continues to abound regarding the future of star forward Mikko Rantanen with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Having already been traded to Carolina from the Colorado Avalanche last month, what are the chances that Rantanen could soon return to the Western Conference?

Not only are several clubs ready to “pounce” on Rantanen, but the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights were specifically named as a pair of teams to watch out for by Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos during a recent edition of the “Real Kyper's Trade Board.”

“Teams are ready to pounce on Rantanen. In the West, the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars — who have yet to replace Tyler Seguin — are ones to watch on that front, if the Hurricanes decide they have to move the star winger.”

Seguin underwent hip surgery in December and was projected to miss at least the next four to six months.

Mikko Rantanen has already been traded once this season

In a move that caught many fans off guard, Rantanen was dealt to the Hurricanes from the Avalanche as part of a blockbuster three-team trade. The Hurricanes received Mikko Rantanen from Colorado and Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Avalanche received Martin Necas, Jack Drury, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks received a third-round pick in the 2025 Draft from Carolina, while retaining 50 percent of Rantanen's salary.

However, Rantanen hasn't committed to staying with the Hurricanes long term. Should he and Carolina management be unable to come to terms on a new contract before the March 7 NHL trade deadline arrives, they may be forced to trade him for a king's ransom in return rather than risk him departing via free agency in the offseason for nothing.

So far in the 2024-25 NHL regular season, the 28-year-old Rantanen has accumulated a total of 26 goals to go with 41 assists for 67 points through 57 games. He has a goal and two assists across eight games for the Hurricanes.

Rantanen entered the NHL in 2015 as a first-round pick by the Avalanche.