Certain fans were not pleased with the officiating in Friday's Olympics showdown between Switzerland and Canada, and they made their feelings known. People who presumably supported the Swiss national team chucked cups of beer after a missed penalty call on Canadian forward and two-time Stanley Cup champion Sam Bennett, per hockey insider Pierre LeBrun. Tempers flared following the barrage.

“Canadian bench is irate as fans are throwing beer cups onto the ice here in Milan,” Frank Seravalli posted on X. The International Olympic Committee is surely just as miffed as the players and coaches, for it does not want unruly behavior and bad publicity to creep into this global extravaganza. But it can be difficult to keep the focus on the action when garbage is in the way.

Ultimately, Team Canada earned a dominant 5-1 victory over Switzerland and now leads Group A with a 2-0 record. Jon Cooper's squad showed little signs of fatigue after blanking Czechia on Thursday, as Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid got the scoring started in the first period. He followed up his goal with two assists, and fellow Hart Memorial Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon notched the same stat line.

San Jose Sharks sensation Macklin Celebrini, already one of the top players in the world, continued his Olympics hot stretch by lighting the lamp in the second period. Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson posted a strong showing, allowing one goal on 25 shot attempts. The Canadians arrived in Italy as the gold-medal favorites, and through two preliminary games, they remain the team to beat.

But the “beating” can only refer to hockey. Hopefully, order is restored and there are no more fan outbursts for the remainder of Olympics competition. Canada wraps up group play with a Sunday matchup versus winless France, while Switzerland faces Czechia for the right to advance to the quarterfinals.