The United States began its pursuit of its first Olympic gold medal since 1980 by facing off against Latvia in its opening game. Brady Tkachuk was able to get Team USA off to a sharp start when he wristed home a goal at the 5:29 mark of the first period after taking a pass from brother Matthew Tkachuk. Defenseman Zach Werenski also received an assist on the bpl

The shot beat Latvian goalie Elvis Merzlikins high to the glove side and the United State appeared to be off and running. However, that was not the case. The U.S. appeared to stretch the lead to 2-0 when defenseman Quinn Hughes fired a shot high past the glove of Merzlikins and into the top corner of the net. The Latvian coaching staff challenged the play for offsides and officials ruled in their favor on what appeared to be a very close call.

Latvia got a lift from that decision and they were able to tie the score. Renars Krastenbergs was able to gain control of a rebound and fired a backhand shot that beat U.S. goaltender Connor Hellebuyck at the 7:25 mark of the first period. As a result, instead of leading 2-0, the Americans found themselves in a tie game.

The U.S. appeared to take a 2-1 lead later in the first period when a neat deflection eluded Merzlikins. However, Latvia made its second successful challenge and the goal was overturned for goaltender interference. J.T. Miller of the United States was in the crease and officials ruled that his presence prevented the goalie from making a play on the puck.

The United States dominated the play and hit two other posts in the first period in addition to the two disallowed goals. The teams started the second period tied at 1-1.