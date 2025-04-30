The Ottawa Senators are one step closer to overcoming a 3-1 hole against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Sens hammered their Ontario rivals 4-0 in Game 5 on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena, forcing a Game 6 back home on Thursday.

Following the impressive win, head coach Travis Green dropped a scary take that will worry Leafs fans everywhere.

Via Chris Johnston:

“I don't think our group has really felt pressure from the beginning (of the series),” Green said.



Even earlier in the series, when the Senators were down 2-0, Brady Tkachuk made it clear there was no panic in the locker room. This team clearly believes in itself, even if that means having to win consecutive games.

The Senators completely dominated the Leafs in what was a potential close-out game for the hosts. Tkachuk shined for the visitors, scoring once and tallying two assists. Tim Stutzle, their points leader, also had a goal and a pair of helpers.

“Played a complete game. Right from the start,” Tkachuk said.

Going into Scotiabank Arena and blanking the Atlantic Division winners, who are a very good team, is no easy task. But, this is a gutsy group and everyone knows it. The Senators also got a phenomenal performance from Linus Ullmark, who made 29 saves.

Green wasn't the least bit shocked by Ullmark's solid game:

“Not surprising,” Green said. “I feel like I’ve been talking about Linus a lot this series and we’ve got a lot of confidence in him and he was sharp again tonight.”

The series now sits at 3-2, with the Senators staring down the chance to extend this first-round matchup to seven games. They will have the raucous fans behind them on Thursday. Ottawa has gone 1-1 so far in these playoffs at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6 PM EST.