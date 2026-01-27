On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Penguins took a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. With seconds left in the contest, the Canucks were pushing to tie the game, and Bryan Rust checked Brock Boeser. It was a high check that made contact with Boeser's head, which led to a meeting between Rust and the NHL Department of Player Safety. Now, the Penguin's forward has learned the verdict from the NHL.

Rust will be suspended for three games without pay for the illegal check, according to an announcement from NHL Public Relations.

The suspension will cost Rust $80,078.13 based on the AAV of his contract. That money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund. He was assessed a two-minute minor penalty during the game, but the game had just three seconds left when the play occurred.

“It is important to note that both elements of the illegal check to the head rule are satisfied on this play. First, the head is the main point of contact, as Rust's shoulder and arm both make contact with Boeser's head, and it is the head that absorbs the majority of the force. Second, the head contact on this play is avoidable. Rust takes a poor angle of approach, choosing an angle that causes him to cut across the front of Boeser's body, missing his core. Rust then raises his arm and leans into contact, causing direct contact with Boeser's head with requisite force for supplemental discipline,” explained the video showing the hit and need for suspension provided with the announcement.

Other key factors were at play when deciding the punishment beyond the illegal nature of the hit. One factor is that Boeser was injured on the play, and now is on IR. The other factor is that Rust does not have a previous fine or suspension due to an illegal check in his NHL career.

The Penguins are currently 26-14-11, placing them in second in the Metropolitan Division. Rust will miss the three-game upcoming homestand, which begins on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

He will also miss games with the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators. The winger will return for the final two games before the Olympic break, as the Penguins visit the New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres.