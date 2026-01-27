It has been a dreadful season for the Vancouver Canucks. This has led the team to already sell assets, such as Quinn Hughes and Kiefer Sherwood, being traded. Now, the team just got more bad news, with two players heading to IR.

General Manager Patrik Allvin has announced that forward Brock Boeser and defenseman Zeev Buium have both been placed on IR, per a post from the team on X, formerly Twitter.

Boeser was injured late in the third period in the game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He took a high hit to the head from Bryan Rust with just seconds left in the third period and needed to be helped off the ice. Buium took a puck to the face in the loss to the Penguins, not returning to the game after. While a timeline has not been given for Boeser to return, some idea of a return for Buium has been given.

“We start with Buium, I think we all saw it, a shot to the face. Best case scenario is, I think, probably a week, maybe two weeks, but that’s upon further review and getting through all the medical work to see what’s going on there. I mean, that was a scary injury… I think minimally, you’re looking at 10 days to two weeks,” NHL Insider Darren Greger said on the Sekeres and Price podcast.

Vancouver lost the game to the Penguins 3-2, their 13th loss in the last 14 games. The Canucks are now 17-30-5 on the year, the worst record in the NHL. They return to the ice on Tuesday night to host the San Jose Sharks.