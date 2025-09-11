The worst team in the NHL last season, it's clear that the San Jose Sharks' focus is on the future. GM Mike Grier has kept the organization on track through a rough rebuild. Some glimmers of sunlight are visible at the end of the tunnel, and this upcoming season should bring a lot of growth among the Sharks' young guns.

On Wednesday, another one of those youngsters joined the overhaul of San Jose's future roster. 2025 second overall selection Michael Misa signed his entry-level deal with the team, according to the Sharks' official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Many considered Misa to be the top overall prospect in this past draft class. However, the New York Islanders elected to take defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the number one pick.

Grier and the Sharks' brass happily selected Misa, who could pair with 2024 top overall selection Macklin Celebrini to give San Jose two future elite centers. Celebrini has already essentially locked in the number one center spot. Will Misa join him sooner rather than later?

Sharks continue extensive rebuild under GM Mike Grier

After finishing 2024-25 with a 0-7-3 closing slate, it's clear that the Sharks have a long way to go. Grier and head coach Ryan Warsofsky have a lot of young talent and some older veterans. The GM just traded for former Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price, just to stash him on long-term injured reserve. It was a clever way to raise San Jose's cap without sacrificing space for another potential young contributor to break through sometime this season.

Celebrini will look to build off a rookie campaign in which he showed a world of potential. In 70 games played, the 19-year-old scored 63 points, including 25 goals and 38 assists. Celebrini's plus/minus of -13 showed that there is still quite a bit of room for improvement.

As the top line center progresses through his sophomore year, will Misa join him in San Jose? If so, Grier, Warsofsky and the rest of the Sharks' brass can only hope his first season is as successful as that of Celebrini.