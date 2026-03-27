The San Jose Sharks are falling behind in the Western Conference Wild Card race. They still have some time to make up lost ground before the end of the season. However, they cannot afford bad losses like the one they suffered on Thursday against the St. Louis Blues.

The Sharks and Blues played well into overtime. In fact, the game very nearly went to a shootout. Unfortunately for the Sharks, St. Louis forward Dylan Holloway had other plans. He scored with three seconds remaining in overtime to win it for the Blues.

DYLAN HOLLOWAY IS THE BLUES' OT HERO 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YjlWszrO0H — Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) March 27, 2026

The Sharks got a point from this game despite the loss. They are six points back of the Nashville Predators for the final Wild Card spot in the West. After Thursday's loss, head coach Ryan Warsofsky focused on the positives his team showed during the game.

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“I liked our game,” Warsofsky said, via NHL.com. “I thought we did some really good things tonight. Hopefully a step in the right direction. Details were good. We had seven chances 5-on-5 against, that’s pretty good. We should win those games. Frustrating with the result, but a step in the right direction.”

The Sharks need to string together some wins, and fast. They only have 12 games remaining, so a six-point gap isn't impossible to overcome. At the same time, it doesn't give San Jose a ton of time left to make that late charge.

Whether the Sharks can make string those together remains to be seen. In any event, they need to dust themselves off in short order. San Jose returns to the ice on Saturday when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.