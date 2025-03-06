A cloud of uncertainty is hanging over the Vancouver Canucks right now as the NHL trade deadline draws closer, now less than 48 hours away.

The Canucks have already made multiple moves this season, including the blockbuster trade sending J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers along with sending Danton Heinen and Vincent Desharnais to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Drew O'Connor and Marcus Pettersson.

However, one notable name that remains on the trade block is forward Brock Boeser. He's been unable to come to terms on a new contract with the Canucks, and could very well be traded before the 3:00 p.m. EST Trade Deadline on Friday.

The Canucks play the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night on home ice, which Boeser knows could potentially be his last game in a Vancouver uniform – though he's trying not to think too much about it, via NHL.com.

“I'm trying not to really think about that,” Boeser said following Wednesday's practice. “I honestly have no idea what's going to happen, so I'm really just trying to focus on the game tonight. Obviously, it might be a little difficult, but I'm going to do the best I can to really dial it in and be prepared to go out there and work hard and continue to be a leader and try and help our team win a hockey game.

“Anytime you have uncertainty, it's scary and the unknown is scary. So it's obviously a little bit of stress involved in that. It's not a great situation, but like I said, I'm really trying to just focus on tonight and I'm still here, I'm still on the Canucks and that's my main worry right now.”

The Canucks and Ducks will drop the puck just after 10:00 p.m. EST from Rogers Arena.

Brock Boeser has played his entire NHL career with the Canucks

A native of Burnsville, Minnesota, Boeser was taken with the 23rd overall pick by the Canucks in the 2015 NHL Draft. He's played his entire career with the franchise, a span of over 530 games, and he's also played in 29 career playoff games.

He had no problem admitting that this campaign has been a difficult one, especially with the uncertainty surrounding his future in Vancouver.

“It's definitely been the toughest I've dealt with,” Boeser said. “But I understand how important of a game it is tonight and we have a lot to play for, and I'm still here, so I'm going to act like I'm still here and really just take this afternoon to dial in for tonight and bring the best I can bring.”

So far this season, Boeser has scored 18 goals with 18 assists. He reached a career-high 40 goals last season, helping the Canucks not only win the Pacific Division title but advance to Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, bowing out to the eventual conference champion Edmonton Oilers.