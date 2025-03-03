The Vancouver Canucks have struggled with consistency in 2024-25, hardly resembling the team that won the Pacific Division crown last season and advanced to Game 7 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

This season has been defined by in-house drama that resulted in a massive trade, with J.T. Miller sent packing to the New York Rangers as part of a deal to acquire Filip Chytil. The Canucks also acquired Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O'Connor from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Danton Heinen, defenseman Vincent Desharnais, and 2024 third-round draft pick Melvin Fernstrom.

Are the Canucks preparing to part ways with another top member of their team? According to a report from Darren Dreger, they're no closer in negotiations with goal-scoring forward Brock Boeser and could be preparing for other options.

“The Canucks continue to consider all options with Brock Boeser,” Dreger wrote via X. “Vancouver did make an extension offer in the first half of the season, but it's not believed to be on the table any longer. Obviously, trade possibilities are being explored.”

This season, Boeser has scored 18 goals with 18 assists in 53 games and is only on pace to reach 49 points after hitting 73 last season. He's in the final year of a three-year deal with a cap hit of $6,650,000.

Canucks forward Brock Boeser is coming off a career year

Boeser reached a career-high 40 goals last season and was a key part of the Pacific Division-winning team. However, his season was interrupted by an injury after taking a massive hit from Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Jeannot in early November.

Last season, his campaign came to a close last year at the worst possible time, ahead of Vancouver's Game 7 matchup against the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he was diagnosed with a blood clot. The Oilers squeaked out a one-goal victory to send the Canucks home while they advanced to the Conference Final.