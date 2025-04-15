Quinn Hughes tied Alexander Edler for the most points by a defenseman in Vancouver Canucks history during Saturday’s 2–1 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks. He notched his 409th career point with a secondary assist on the game-winner. Linus Karlsson and Jake DeBrusk found the net for Vancouver, as the team’s rising stars powered the Canucks past San Jose.

Hughes' assist carried historic weight for several reasons. It marked the 350th of his career, making him only the fifth defenseman in NHL history to reach that milestone before turning 26. He also became the first Canuck under 26 to tally 350 assists. With 409 career points, Hughes now ranks fourth in franchise history for most points before age 26.

Quinn Hughes records his 409th career point, tying Alex Edler for the most by a defenceman in #Canucks history pic.twitter.com/H9vXz2hKTb — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Entering Monday, defenceman Quinn Hughes trailed Alex Edler by just one point for the most by a defenceman in Canucks history. Edler posted 409 points over 925 games with Vancouver, while Hughes had already reached 408 in just 431 appearances heading into the matchup with the San Jose Sharks.

At just 25, Quinn Hughes has already recorded the four most productive seasons by a Canucks defenceman, setting a franchise record with 92 points last year, including a career-high 17 goals. He entered Monday’s game against San Jose with 75 points and 16 goals, just shy of matching his second-best mark of 76 points from the 2022-23 season.

Quinn Hughes' stellar career

Now in his seventh season, Hughes has firmly established himself as one of the NHL’s elite. With 76 points in 67 games, he ranks third among defensemen this season. He’s also set to finish as the Canucks’ top scorer, holding a 26-point cushion over right wing Brock Boeser, who’s in second place.

Before Quinn Hughes’ arrival, the highest point total for a Canucks defenceman in a season was Doug Lidster’s 66 points in 1986-87.

“I was lucky enough to watch Edler break it. I think it was my first career game when he did,” Hughes said after the game. “Very honoured. It’s been a blessing to play here.”

Hughes is also closing in on another piece of franchise history. As of Monday morning, he held a 26-point lead in the Canucks’ scoring race with just two games remaining. If that lead holds, Hughes will become only the second defenceman in team history to finish a season as the club’s leading scorer—joining Paul Reinhart, who topped Vancouver with 57 points in the 1989-90 season.

Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche leads NHL defencemen in scoring this season with 30 goals and 92 points. Heading into Monday’s game, Quinn Hughes ranked third, trailing Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets by three points. Hughes had played 14 fewer games than Makar before the Sharks’ matchup.

Adrian Aucoin holds the record for most goals in a season by a Canucks defenceman with 23 in 1998-99. Doug Halward’s 19 goals in 1982-83 and Rick Lanz’s 18 goals in 1983-84 follow. A five-way tie for fourth includes Paul Reinhart’s 1989-90 season and Quinn Hughes’ 2023-24 performance.

The Canucks will close out their 2024-25 season on Wednesday with a home game against the Vegas Golden Knights. All eyes will be on Quinn Hughes as he looks to break the franchise record for points by a defenceman. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm PT at Rogers Arena.