The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in overtime on Thursday night. They came back from a two-goal deficit to force overtime at home, already down 1-0 in the series. But Leon Draisaitl swiped the game in overtime to send the series back to Edmonton with a 2-0 lead. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called out the ref by name after a play that injured defenseman Brayden McNabb.

“Listen, [official] Gord [Dwyer] is looking at it. He blew it, he missed the call. I don't know what else to say,” Cassidy told reporters, per Sportsnet. “It's a can-opener trip, it's a dangerous play, it's all those things. But it didn't get called, so you've got to keep playing.”

Prior to the Oilers' game winning goal Arvidsson sent McNabb into the boards, and McNabb left the game with an apparent injury. There was no call on the play. pic.twitter.com/57w64uUtMo — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson and McNabb go into the corner for the puck, and McNabb goes down hard. The Golden Knights were without the defenseman for the remainder of the game. Draisaitl's game-winning goal came shortly after the missed call, which sent everyone in the building home even more upset.

The Golden Knights were losing 4-2 after Evander Kane scored less than two minutes into the third period. After the demoralizing loss in Game 1, Vegas needed to put some charge into the crowd in the third period. They did, with goals from Viktor Olofsson and Alex Pietrangelo to force overtime.

If the Golden Knights had gotten this call, the power play would have gotten its fifth chance of the game. Olofsson had scored twice on the man advantage in the game, and a chance at a hat trick to win it would have made this a series. Instead, Adin Hill let a Draisaitl two-on-one chance slip by him.

The Golden Knights need to keep what happened in Vegas in Vegas. They are back in action in Edmonton for Game 3 on Saturday at 6 p.m. Pacific time.