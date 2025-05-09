Things got rough between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the NHL second round on Thursday. The Oilers took a 2-0 series lead over the Golden Knights with an overtime victory.

Consequently, the highlight of the game came when Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy viciously cross-checked Oilers forward Trent Frederic in the mouth five minutes into overtime. Roy was then charged with a game misconduct violation.

On Friday, Roy will participate in a hearing about the cross check, per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. The NHL Department of Player Safety will conduct the hearing.

Overall, the second game of the series was defined by its physicality. Golden Knights' coach Bruce Cassidy called out the referees for a “non-call,” which injured Brayden McNabb.

In truth, McNabb's absence had a huge effect, considering that he is one of the top defensemen in the NHL. The Golden Knights and Oilers are set to play Game 3 on Thursday, and Vegas needs a win to stay alive.

As for Roy's status, it remains uncertain as his team's backs are up against the wall.

What does Nicolas Roy face from the NHL?

Roy will undoubtedly face suspension following the hearing's conclusion. If that is the case, he will be out for Game 3, and Vegas will have to adjust its lineup.

Right winger Alexander Holtz could come in and fill in for Roy. Holtz is a young talent who can provide some moments on offense.

Roy is a major contributor for the Golden Knights in many ways. He is an offensive powerhouse who is flexible in playing different lines. Additionally, Roy fills in for injured players when needed.

He is a reliable presence. His potential absence for Game 3 will leave behind a huge void. As if the Golden Knights weren't in trouble enough.