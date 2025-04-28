The Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Sunday to take a 3-1 series lead. This series has ben chippy, with a fight bleeding onto the bench during Game 3 and some big hits in Game 4. Tom Wilson crushed Alexandre Carrier, which did not end in a penalty. But Alex Ovechkin's crushing hit on Jake Evans did draw a penalty that led to a Cole Caufield goal. Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes thinks Ovechkin should be suspended, with the Capitals on the brink of clinching the series.

“I seriously don't understand why it happened.” Dobes said, “I feel like the game was pretty much over when Ovi [Ovechkin] took a hit on Jake. I think it was at least [worth] a suspension for a game, but I guess not,” Dobes said, per the Associated Press.

He continued, “I don't have answers for you guys. I have to watch it again, but it's just unfortunate because you don't want to see one of our better players skating around the ice concussed. It was just a weird game today, I guess.”

The game was decidedly not over after that hit. Ovechkin went off for two minutes but was only in the penalty box for 30 seconds before Caufield scored. That goal gave the Habs a 2-1 lead going into the second intermission. They gave up four goals in the third period, two into the empty net, to lose the game.

Ovechkin will likely not be suspended for the hit. It takes a lot to be suspended in the playoffs, and you can make an argument that Evans and Ovechkin just ran into each other. The Canadiens have to win out to upset the Capitals in the first round. Despite Dobes' protests, they will likely have to face Ovechkin in each game to do it.