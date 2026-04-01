Alex Ovechkin continues to prove he's the GOAT in scoring goals in the NHL.

The Washington Capitals superstar added to his incredible hockey resume on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena in Washington, when he found the back of the net with under two minutes left in the first period.

That goal extended the Caps' lead to 2-0, but more than that, it also marked the 20th season in which the “Great Eight” has scored at least 30 goals.

Connor McMichael and Matt Roy were credited with assists for that Ovi goal, as the Flyers seemingly forgot to track the most prolific goal scorer in the history of the NHL.

Here's a look at that play:

#ALLCAPS Alex Ovechkin records his 20th career 30-goal season (extending his NHL record) pic.twitter.com/wFlh99ZYSM — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 31, 2026

Ovechkin, who is the all-time leader in the NHL in goals, has scored fewer than 30 goals in a season just once so far in his incredible career. That was when he found the back of the net only 24 times in the 2020-21 season, largely because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NHL to shorten the campaign.

The 40-year-old Alex Ovechkin remains a huge scoring threat in the league that opponents can't forget about whenever he's on the ice. He may have lost some speed, but his ability to light lamp is never fading just yet.

A nine-time winner of the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, Ovechkin has seven more games after this date with the Flyers to try to keep stacking up on his goal total this season, beginning with a matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at Prudential Center in Newark.