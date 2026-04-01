The Houston Comets are making an unexpected return to the WNBA after a decades-long absence as they are set to take over the franchise of the Connecticut Sun.

The Comets will play in 2027, a surprising comeback after getting disbanded in 2008. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta agreed to pay $300 million to acquire the Sun and move the team to Clutch City.

On Tuesday, the Rockets hosted the New York Knicks at Toyota Center, and Comets legends Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes, and Tina Thompson were in the building to celebrate Houston's exciting return to the WNBA.

The trio led the Comets to four championships from 1997 to 2000, forming the WNBA's first dynasty. They were among the league's eight original teams.

Fans were thrilled to see Cooper, Swoopes, and Thompson together again.

“Queens energy ONLY! Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, Tina Thompson, and Sheryl Swoopes in the building? That’s straight WNBA royalty. The Comets dynasty blueprint right there! Legendary views in Houston tonight,” said @WhoDatAndHoops.

“Just legends of the game. These are the first three players I ever knew about in the WNBA,” added @Wholeeohh3.

“Can Cynthia Cooper be the coach of the Comets?” suggested @Lostpark8400.

“We’ve waited for this,” posted @arielmcdaniel23.

“The Big 3 GOATS of Comets. I was born in 2002, but I loved learning the legendary history of the four-peat. Let's go, Comets,” commented @ItsGbat.

In 12 seasons in the WNBA, the Comets amassed a 241-149 record, including 20-14 in the playoffs.

Cooper was a four-time MVP, Swoopes was a three-time MVP, and Thompson was an eight-time All-WNBA. They have a combined 18 appearances in the All-Star Game.

The Comets will be the latest team to watch following the addition of the Toronto Tempo and the Portland Fire in the upcoming season.