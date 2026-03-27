The Washington Capitals defeated the Utah Mammoth behind another amazing game by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin's accomplishment shares a strong historical connection with Michael Jordan, according to NHL Public Relations.

Alex Ovechkin 🤝 Michael Jordan Scoring with 5.2 seconds left on the clock in Utah. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/wZRgVpYnh4 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 27, 2026

Ovechkin got a hat trick in the same building where Michael Jordan hit the last, game-winning shot of his tenure with the Chicago Bulls to deliver them a third straight championship, and sixth in eight seasons. It's a wonderful connection, especially in a location that was very loud in the 1990s with title-contending Utah Jazz teams.

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Ovechkin continues to hum, even if the Capitals are unlikely to make the playoffs this season. His hat trick put him at 29 goals and 27 assists over 73 games this season. While Ovechkin's future is in question, his hat trick showed an inkling of the elite player he once was and what he can still do at his age.

Ovechkin has won one Stanley Cup with the Caps, which is significantly lower than the six titles Jordan won with the Bulls. But like Jordan, Ovechkin has his name etched in the history books. After he broke Wayne Gretzky's goals record, Ovechkin is now the biggest goal scorer of all time. His contributions to the NHL throughout the years have shown how talented he is. Ovechkin is one of the greatest players of all time, and continues to make his mark in D.C.

Whether Ovechkin ends his career in D.C. or somehow makes it to another team, there will be no doubt about everything he has accomplished over the years. His performance against the Mammoth was a reminder of what he can still do.