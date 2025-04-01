Watching a record be broken is an unbelievable feeling: Just ask newest member of the Washington Capitals, Ryan Leonard. He is on the verge of seeing Alex Ovechkin break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record.

However, Leonard had a text from the man ready to break the record.

“I read it in the locker room, all the guys were in there,” Leonard said at TD Garden on Tuesday after his first NHL morning skate via Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com.”

“It was probably 5-10 minutes before I actually signed. They're like, ‘What? I don't know if you should respond to that.' I was like, ‘I kind of have to.' But it was pretty cool.”

Having an encounter with one of the best hockey players is beyond impressive. Even at his age, Ovechkin has no signs of slowing down. He's had some of his most productive seasons.

He's had nine seasons of leading the NHL in goals scored. Not to mention, he has 37 goals in his age-39 season. On the flip side, Leonard wrapped up with season with Boston College.

Moments after the NCAA tournament, he immediately signed with the Capitals. After the franchise drafted him in 2023, it was a matter of time before he put the pen to paper.

Ryan Leonard is thankful for Capitals' opportunity

Since he joined the team, it has already felt like a family. Moments after enjoying his collegiate career, Leonard might've found a home in the nation's capital.

“Just to go to dinner with those guys and meet all those guys, really just trying to embrace the moment, spend quality time with those guys,” Leonard said. “Not a lot of time you're getting to go to dinner with one of the greats, so just trying to embrace it.”

The relationship between Leonard and Ovechkin already seems legit. For someone of his status to take a rookie under his wing shows humility. It also shows the potential Ovechkin sees in Leonard.

Although the Capitals will take on the Boston Bruins and try to snap a three-game skid, Leonard will prove his worth as a top draft pick.

No matter what, the attention will go to the Capitals' all-time leading goal scorer. As a result, the newest member of the team might have an easier time scoring or setting up his teammates.

At the end of the day, Washington is coasting with first place in the Metropolitan Division. As the Capitals take on the Bruins, it'll be a dream come true for the rookie. Seeing four goals from Ovechkin will etch his name into the record books.