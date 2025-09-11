The Winnipeg Jets made the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, losing to the Dallas Stars in the second round. It was a great season that saw them win a Central Division title and the Presidents' Trophy. But struggles met the squad in the spring once again. With the 2025-26 season coming, our bold predictions for the Jets' season include a playoff prediction and a Connor Hellebuyck season preview.

The Jets have made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons and seven of the last eight years. They have only made the Western Conference Final once in that stretch, however. Head coach Scott Arniel enters his second season with Stanley Cup aspirations, but in a difficult division and conference.

Here are the Jets bold predictions for the 2025-26 season.

Connor Hellebuyck wins another Vezina Trophy

Last year, Connor Hellebuyck put together one of the greatest goaltending seasons in modern years. His 2.00 goals-against average and .925 save percentage landed him the Hart Trophy as league MVP and his third Vezina Trophy. While his playoff performances were not up to that standard, there is no question about who the best regular-season goalie is. Hellebuyck will back that up with his third straight Vezina Trophy, and fourth overall.

Hellebuyck would become the first goalie to win four Vezinas since Martin Brodeur secured his fourth in 2008. He would also be the first to win three in a row since Dominik Hasek from 1997-99. In 2025, he became the first goalie to win the Hart Trophy since Carey Price in 2015.

The Jets have the greatest goalie alive on their team. That will prove itself again this year with a fourth Vezina Trophy.

Kyle Connor sets career-high in points

The Jets lost Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency this year, which should impact their offensive output in 2025-26. Kyle Connor has been the Jets' top winger for years, securing his second 40-goal season last year. This year, as his contract expires, Connor will have a career-best 100 points, securing another 40 goals.

The Jets have had this run of success because of their dominance in the NHL Entry Draft. Connor was taken 17th overall in 2015 out of the University of Michigan and has been the face of that developmental success. He has quietly become one of the elite wingers in the league during his career. Now, with millions on the line, he will have another great season.

The Jets need to replace Ehlers' 63 points, and Connor taking a big step forward would help bridge that gap. He will follow that up with an eight-year extension to finish his career in Winnipeg.

The Jets make the playoffs, but struggles arise once again

Even though the Western Conference is loaded with Stanley Cup contenders, the Jets will make the playoffs once again. Their loss on offense was backed up by keeping their blue line together. With Hellebuyck behind Neal Pionk, Josh Morrisey, and Dylan Samberg, they will be able to keep the puck out of their net. If Connor steps up, along with solid seasons from youngsters Brad Lambert and Cole Perfetti, a division title is not out of question.

The Jets may win a round in the playoffs again, but they won't advance to the Western Conference Final in 2026. With the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars likely standing in the way again, it will be a tough road for Winnipeg. Hellebuyck finally had some solid performances late in their run, but his playoff confidence is the key to any success the Jets are going to have this year.

The Jets open their season on Thursday, October 9, against the Stars. According to FanDuel, they are -260 to make the playoffs, have a point total over/under of 98.5, and are +2000 to win the Stanley Cup.