The Winnipeg Jets have a new all-time leader in points with the franchise. In a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Mark Scheifele tied the franchise record for most points in a career. On Saturday, he broke the record held by Blake Wheeler.

“He means a lot to me and I owe a lot of this to him,” Scheifele told Sean Reynolds of Sportsnet after the game, speaking of Wheeler.

Scheifele wasted no time in the game with the Nashville Predators in breaking the record, scoring a goal less than three minutes into the game. The Jets went on to win the game 4-1.

Wheeler was the fifth overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft by the Phoenix Coyotes. He did not come to terms with the Coyotes and ended up with the Boston Bruins. Wheeler was traded after three seasons to the Atlanta Thrashers, who became the Jets. In his time with the Thrashers and Jets, he compiled 812 points.

Scheifele was picked with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2011 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets. He joined the club at the end of the 2012-13 season. Scheifele and Wheeler played together from the end of the 2012-13 season through Wheeler's leaving of the franchise after the 2022-23 season.

In his career, Scheifele has found the back of the net 342 times while adding 471 assists. He also owns the franchise record for goals, passing Ilya Kovalchuk last season. Meanwhile, the Canadian center is second all-time in franchise assists, but is still 79 helpers behind Wheeler.

Scheifele will have a chance to add to his record on Monday night, as the 4-1-0 Winnipeg Jets will visit the Calgary Flames.