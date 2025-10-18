When it's all said and done, Mark Scheifele will likely hold many scoring records in the Winnipeg Jets' franchise history. The Jets don't have the most unattainable records given the fact that they moved from the Atlanta Thrashers' organization, but there was still a lofty 812 points for Scheifele to catch to tie the all-time franchise record.

Scheifele was able to do it on his second goal of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. It came on a patented one-timer from the right elbow, which he ironically worked to perfection for many years with the man he tied for the record, Blake Wheeler. While Wheeler moved on from the Jets and eventually retired, Scheifele stayed loyal to the organization and has another six years left on his contract to pad his lead in the franchise's record books.

Once the contract ends, Scheifele and running-mate Kyle Connor will be neck-and-neck for the title of the greatest player in the organization's history. With both those forwards and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, the franchise that many believed was an undesirable location for a player to play has three cornerstones locked in to long-term deals who can chase the franchise's first Stanley Cup.

Article Continues Below

The Jets suffered a heartbreaking second-round loss to the Dallas Stars in last year's playoffs, but the gauntlet in the Western Conference has knocked out many teams early. Winnipeg's front office still has hope that they have the pieces to contend for a title, and with Scheifele's start to the season, it's easy to see why.

After recording three assists in the team's opener against the Stars, Mark Scheifele is now on a three-game goal streak with five tallies over that span. He has the chance to extend that streak and take sole possession of the franchise's points record on Saturday night against the Nashville Predators.