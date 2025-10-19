Jonathan Toews has made a return to the NHL after a full two-year absence from competition. He is playing center for the Winnipeg Jets and he has gotten off to a rather inconspicuous start. The former Chicago Blackhawks captain has played four games for the Jets and he has just one assist.

However, Toews is just getting used to NHL competition again as he plays for his hometown team. The 37-year-old Toews had played 15 season for the Blackhawks before he decided to step away from the game.

He recently sat down for an interview with Elliotte Friedman of Canada's TSN and explained that he had put so much pressure on himself over the years that it cut into his body's ability to function.

“I think my body just quit on me because I was carrying so much around every day,” Toews said. “That inner critic was so strong. I had to get away from it all and listen to myself and listen to my body. I wanted to feel the freedom to be able to choose what I wanted to do. It was really healthy for me.”

Toews has gained a new way of coping with NHL pressure

Toews was able to drain the pressure that had been weighing on him during his two full years away from the game. However, he never would have returned to the NHL and signed with the Jets if he had not changed his perspective. He says he has learned how to lessen the pressure when he is away from the rink

“I wouldn't be here right now if I didn't have a new level of patience,” Toews said. “It helps the gas tank stay full.”

The Jets have been one of the top regular-season teams in the NHL, but they have been unable to advance past the second round of the playoffs in recent years. If Toews is able to regain some of his past form — he has scored 372 goals and 884 points in his career — his presence could help the Jets succeed in the postseason.