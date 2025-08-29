The Winnipeg Jets won the Presidents' Trophy last year, but fell short of the Western Conference Final. Despite losing Nikolaj Ehlers to the Carolina Hurricanes, there are still high expectations in Manitoba. Connor Hellebuyck could win his fourth Vezina Trophy easily, but that is not a breakout candidate. The Jets could get breakout seasons from Cole Perfetti and Brad Lambert this season.

The Jets got incredible offensive seasons from Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele last season. Connor led the team with 41 goals, 56 assists, and 97 points. He is entering the final year of his contract, which will be a big negotiation for Winnipeg's future. Schiefele followed him up with 39 goals, 48 assists, and 87 points. But 62 points from Ehlers need to be replaced.

Which Jets forwards are the most likely to replace Ehlers' production?

The Jets need a big season from Cole Perfetti

The Jets drafted Cole Perfetti 10th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft. They have gotten solid middle-six production out of him, with 125 points in 232 games, all before his 24th birthday. But this year, when he will turn 24 on January 1, they need him to become a superstar. Developing home-grown talent is the key to the Jets being a Stanley Cup contender. Perfetti needs to be the next homegrown star.

Perfetti's breakout would be a 25-goal, 65-point campaign, at least. That would set career highs in all three offensive categories while still being a solid two-way center. It would also set up a fascinating negotiation in the offseason, as he is heading toward restricted free agency. A great season could earn him a seven-year deal to stay in Winnipeg, which would be huge for the team.

The current success of the Jets has been built on homegrown talent and could fall apart in free agency. They are among the smallest markets in all of North American sports, and the growing salary cap probably won't help them. This is the time for the breakout season from Perfetti.

Brad Lambert could be a star rookie

If Perfetti is going to help fill Ehlers' spot, someone has to fill Perfetti's role. That would be an age-23 or younger player with high upside that could surprise some people. For the Jets, 2022 first-round pick Brad Lambert could fill that role. He has played only six games in the NHL so far and could be primed for a big rookie season.

The Jets saw Lambert have an excellent season in the AHL in 2023-24, with 55 points in 64 games. But he was snake-bitten last year, with only seven goals in 61 games for the Manitoba Moose. Similar to Perfetti, Lambert needs to be great for the Jets to be a contender for the rest of the decade.

Dylan Samberg is already a star, but he is becoming more mainstream

The Jets avoided arbitration with defenseman Dylan Samberg, giving him a three-year deal worth $5.75 million per year. At 26 years old, he has his prime ahead of him after another great season in 2024-25. His stardom will not be built through point totals or big, clutch goals, but through elite defensive plays in a loaded Western Conference.

The Jets are built from the back, with Hellebuyck and a high-priced blue line leading them to great regular seasons the last two years. Samberg will be more recognized as a part of that success this year than he has been in the past. Josh Morrisey gets the offensive attention while Neal Pionk gets the big contract. Samberg is locked in for three years and could be a huge unrestricted free agent when that deal is done.

The Jets are contenders in the strong Western Conference even after losing Nikolaj Ehlers. These three players, all under 27 years old, could be reasons they make their first Stanley Cup Final in franchise history.