Nick Cannon is walking back his previous statement he said about his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon’s co-host Courtney Bee Bledsoe accused the comedian of “fumbling” the Grammy-winner and Cannon did not take the blame on the past marriage.

“Did I?” he fired back. “Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah.”

Bledsoe said that she was just “playing.” “I don’t know. I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble,” she added.

Cannon replied, “Maybe she fumbled me.” He added that he “was there” for Carey for their eight-year-long marriage but Bledsoe wasn’t buying it.

“You didn’t make ‘Always Be My Baby’ so … it’s a little different,” she said, referencing the singer’s 1996 hit.

Last year on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast, the Drumline actor said he will “never have a love like I had with Mariah.”

“I’m a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I’m not a timeline dude,” he told host Tee.

“It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way. I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,’” he continued.

He added, “If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

Carey and Cannon started dating in 2008 and got married later that year. The couple had twins son Moroccan and a daughter Monroe in 2011. The duo separated in 2014 and Carey filed for divorce a couple of months later. The pair’s divorce was finalized in 2016, and they have joint custody of the now-11-year-olds.

Now Cannon has welcomed 10 additional children after his twins with Carey.

The Masked Singer host has son Golden, 6, daughter Powerful, 2, and son Rise, 7 months, with Brittany Bell, as well as twin sons Zion and Zillion, 1, and daughter Beautiful, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Wild ‘n Out creator is also father to son Legendary, 9 months, and daughter Onyx, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole, respectively.

Last year, Alyssa Scott and Cannon lost their 5-month-old son, Zen, to brain cancer, and their daughter Halo was born in December 2022.

He recently had a snafu in remembering his children’s names. During an appearance on Howard Stern’s show, the radio legend asked if he could name all of 12 of his kids.

“Of course, can’t you name all of your children?” Nick Cannon replied.

“Moroccan and Monroe, which we call Roc and Roe, Golden Powerful and then Zion, Zillion, Zen. And then from there, Legendary Love. Then there’s Rise,” he continued.

Howard then interrupted, “Wrong, wrong! You missed.” Nick then added Beautiful Zeppelin and Halo Marie.

When naming his kids he did miss one of his daughters, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. Onyx was born last September and is Cannon’s ninth child. He shares her with LaNisha Cole who is their only child together.

He reportedly said that his now-viral moment could “create a problem” as he is “in trouble” with his children’s mothers every day.

Onyx’s mom clapped back on social media after the interview went viral.

“I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her. ONYX ICE COLE,” Cole wrote on her Instagram Story.

Take a look at the moment below: