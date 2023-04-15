Nick Cannon is in trouble. The Wild ‘N Out creator was recently a guest on The Howard Stern Show where he was asked by Stern if he could name all 12 of his kids.

“Of course, can’t you name all of your children?” Nick Cannon replied.

“Moroccan and Monroe, which we call Roc and Roe, Golden Powerful and then Zion, Zillion, Zen. And then from there, Legendary Love. Then there’s Rise,” he continued.

Howard then interrupted, “Wrong, wrong! You missed.” Nick then added Beautiful Zeppelin and Halo Marie.

In fact, Howard was correct. Cannon did miss one of his daughters, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. Onyx was born last September and is Cannon’s ninth child. He shares her with LaNisha Cole who is their only child together.

“You know, I did. You threw me off because I was going in order!” The Masked Singer host added. Onyx should have been named between Legendary and Rise.

Stern tried to make light of the situation and crack a joke but Cannon admitted that he could get in trouble for the slip-up. He reportedly said that his now-viral moment could “create a problem” as he is “in trouble” with his children’s mothers every day.

Onyx’s mother seemingly clapped back at Cannon’s viral Howard Stern appearance.

“I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her. ONYX ICE COLE,” Cole wrote on her Instagram Story.

Take a look at the moment below: