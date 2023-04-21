Nick Cannon believes his “super sperm” is why he has a dozen children, literally. The Masked Singer host was a guest on Tuesday’s episode (April 18) of Howie Mandel Does Stuff. He claimed that his “super sperm” is the reason why women got pregnant, although they used birth control during the time of conception.

“I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something ’cause I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant,” he told Mandel.

“But, to say that, I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lessons,” he continued, as Mandel teased, “It’s hard to be responsible when you have super sperm.”

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. The comedian and the Grammy-winning singer were married from 2008 to 2016. Cannon’s second set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, are 21 months. Zion and Zillion are shared with him, and Abby De La Rosa also has a four-month-old daughter together, Beautiful Zeppelin.

He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The comedian also has an 8-month-old son, Legendary Love, with Brie Tiesi, and a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

He and Alyssa Scott share two children together. Their son Zen tragically died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. They recently welcomed a daughter together, Halo Marie, who is 3 months old.

The Wild ‘n Out creator recently went viral for forgetting Onyx’s name during a quiz with Howard Stern. After missing Onyx’s name, he reportedly said that his now-viral moment could “create a problem” as he is “in trouble” with his children’s mothers every day.

Cole seemingly clapped back on Instagram. “I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her. ONYX ICE COLE,” Cole wrote on her Instagram Story.