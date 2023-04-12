Nick Carter, member of the Backstreet Boys, is facing another sexual assault lawsuit, this time from Melissa Schuman, a former member of the girl group Dream. The alleged incident dates back to 2002, when Schuman claims Carter forcibly performed oral sex on her and made her do the same to him when she was 18 and he was 22, TMZ shares.

In response to the lawsuit, Carter’s attorney, Liane K. Wakayama, stated that Schuman’s allegations are false and that there are strong grounds for Nick Carter to proceed with his own lawsuit against Schuman for plotting to damage, defame, and extort him, his associates, his friends, and his family.

Schuman had previously made her allegations public in a 2017 blog post. She claims that Carter used his fame and power to gain access to her and then sexually assaulted her. Schuman’s attorney, Jeff Anderson, has dismissed Carter’s defamation lawsuit as a “desperate last-ditch-effort” to hold onto his fame and reputation.

This is not the first sexual assault case for Carter. Shannon Ruth also accused him of assaulting her on a tour bus. Carter has denied all allegations and has sued both Schuman and Ruth for millions of dollars, claiming they had been trying to extort money from him for years.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The ongoing litigation has led to a public backlash against Carter, with many fans of the Backstreet Boys calling for the group to distance themselves from him. The group has not made a public statement about the allegations or the lawsuits.

The case highlights the difficulty of proving sexual assault allegations, especially when made years after the fact. It also raises questions about the use of lawsuits as a means of silencing accusers or seeking retribution.

As the legal battles continue, it remains to be seen what the outcome will be and what impact it will have on the careers of those involved.