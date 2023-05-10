When the Jonas Brothers band first formed in 2006, Nick, Joe, and Kevin were all teens. So of course they sang and danced to puppy love, the butterflies of romance, and all things young and innocent. Some of their most dedicated fans might even remember how they all wore purity rings to show their devotion. But they aren’t young anymore; all of them are married and some with children. Now they’re singing about more explicit topics, and according to Nick Jonas, it can be a little uncomfortable at times.

Most boy bands aren’t related. So when they’re singing about sexual topics, it isn’t that big of a deal. It’s different for the Jonas Brothers. “We’re always conscious that we’re three brothers singing on stage together. So when we speak about sex specifically, it’s gotta be kind of a nuanced thing, otherwise it can be a little strange,” Nick told Bustle.

Joe jumped in, “Obviously we’re not duetting those songs.”

The Jonas Brothers newest song Summer In the Hamptons, from the record called The Album, features a more explicit narrative. According to Bustle, the chorus goes “sex with you is like…” with a suggestive refrain of “champagne ocean, sky wide open, raw emotion.” Perhaps we’ll learn more context when The Album drops on Friday, May 12th.

However, the brothers separately have sung about more intimate circumstances. Joe Jonas released Cake By The Ocean with his band DNCE in 2016. Nick Jonas had his solo Last Year Was So Complicated himself. While Kevin wasn’t a part of this effort, The Album focuses on other topics outside of sex and more “collective emotions.” And if they do, it’ll probably be more nuanced.