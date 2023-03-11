Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Nick Jonas established himself in the entertainment industry ever since debuting with the Jonas Brothers. Although the Jonas Brothers eventually split up, Nick continues to make his presence felt. He released the single Jealous, which became the best-selling and best-charting single of his singing career. Aside from singing, Nick has also tried his hand in acting. Thus far, he has made appearances in several films including two installments of Jumanji, Midway, and many more. But while Nick has carved out a solid career, his wife has also been making a name for herself. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas’ Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick and Priyanka reportedly first met when the former sent a direct message to the latter on Twitter. With the help of Priyanka’s co-star and friend of Nick Jonas, Graham Rogers, the two easily clicked. Afterward, the couple eventually decided to get married in India. Priyanka Chopra Jones was born on July 18, 1982 in Jamshedpur, India. She studied in La Martiniere Girls College before attending Maria Goretti College. Eventually, Priyanka finished her high school education at Army Public School. Afterward, Priyanka enrolled at Jai Hind College and Basant Singh Institute of Science in Mumbai.

During her teenage years, Priyanka already started her career in pageantry. In 2000, she entered the Miss India beauty contest before competing in the Miss World competition. Here, Priyanka outlasted her international counterparts and was crowned Miss World 2000 to become only the fifth Indian contestant to rule the competition.

After winning Miss World, Priyanka was offered multiple opportunities in the entertainment industry. As a result, this prompted the Miss World 2000 winner to quit college. But while it was a risky decision, Priyanka took advantage of the multiple offers that were given to her. With an increased popularity, Priyanka was offered movie roles. As a result, it wasn’t a surprise that the Miss World 2000 chose to start an acting career. In 2002, Priyanka made her big screen debut in the Bollywood scene by starring in the film called Thamizhan.

Since then, Priyanka would become a fixture in Bollywood cinema. Her other notable films include The Hero: Love Story Of a Spy, Andaaz, Aitraaz, Fashion, Kaminey, Barfi!, Mary Kom, Blackmail, Love Story 2050, Dostana, and many more. Priyanaka would become a three-time winner for Best Actress for her performances in Fashion, Kaminey, and Barfi! at the Bollywood Hungama Surfers’ Choice Movie Awards. Priyanka was also nominated twice at the Bollywood Awards for her works in Waqt: The Race Against Time and Aitraaz.

After successfully making her mark in the Bollywood scene, Priyanka wanted to explore uncharted waters of Hollywood. But despite the huge gamble, it turned out to be a risk worth taking in hindsight. In 2015, Priyanka starred in the hit TV series Quantico, where she portrayed main protagonist Alex Parrish. The premiere of the series was a hit, garnering 7.1 million audiences, as Quantico would run for three seasons. Furthermore, it would also serve as a breakthrough for Priyanka in the Hollywood scene. For her performance as Alex Parrish, Priyanka earned a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series.

In 2017, Priyanka starred in her first Hollywood film Baywatch. Here, she played the main antagonist role of Victoria Leeds alongside a star-studded cast of Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and Alexandra Daddario. Since then, Priyanka has starred in other Hollywood projects such as Isn’t It Romantic, We Can Be Heroes, and action film The Matrix Resurrections, where she acted alongside Keanu Reeves.

After displaying memorable performances in the cinemas, Priyanka has been elevated into India’s most successful actress. In fact, Priyanka is booked to appear in future projects including an Untitle Citadel India Series, Cowboy Ninja Viking, Ending Things, Jee Le Zaraa, Citadel, Sheela, and Love Again.

After virtually communicating, it won’t be long before the two stars went on public dates. From red carpet events to a Dodgers game, the couple wasn’t afraid to show off their relationship to the public. In July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka, to which she didn’t say no. As a result, the couple flew to India to hold a Roka ceremony. Based on reports, the couple enjoyed the ceremony after seeing their families agree and come together.

“In The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Nick confessed “[A roka ceremony symbolizes] confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement. We both left that ceremony full of joy. We had this beautiful ceremony and we felt so connected and our families all met and it was spiritual, and then we put it on Instagram and we were like, ‘Oh my God, it’s official.”

After the engagement ceremony, the couple eventually got married in a three-day ceremony held at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in India.

“Chopra publicly described the wedding ceremony to Ellen DeGeneres, “It was just three days. One Indian ceremony and one Western Christian ceremony and one day of pre-rituals which we have in the Hindu wedding. Usually, Indian weddings are like a thousand people, at least. We had only 200, which was mostly family – both of us have giant families. We wanted to keep it super intimate.”

Since the wedding, the married couple has worked together on various projects. Priyanka has appeared in several music videos of Nick’s music including the Jonas Brothers’ Sucker and What a Man Gotta Do. She also appeared in Nick’s music videos of Until We Meet Again and Spaceman.

In January 2022, Joe and Priyanka welcomed their first daughter named Malti Marie Jonas. Due to medical issues, Priyanka and Joe opted to have a child via surrogacy.

Nonetheless, this is all the information we have on Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra.