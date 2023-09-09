Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. He has won seven national championships, one with LSU and six with Alabama.

He played college football while attending Kent State, but his career didn't go any farther than that. After earning his degree, Saban would complete a master's degree in sports administration. Saban's plan was never to coach, but after signing on as a graduate assistant at Kent State, he has never left the coaching ranks.

Saban's first head-coaching job was with Toledo before moving to Michigan State and LSU. Saban would take a break from college football, opting to join the Miami Dolphins as their head coach. He would go a combined 15-17, never reaching the same level as at the college ranks. In 2007, Saban became the University of Alabama's head coach and hasn't looked back.

Saban has won six national championships and eight SEC championships across 15 seasons. He has cemented himself as one of the greatest college football coaches ever. Through all of the coaching stops and national championships, there has been one constant for Nick Saban, his wife, Terry Saban.

Nick Saban's wife Terry Saban

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Terry was born in Fairmont, W.V., on Jan. 15, 1952. She hails from the same hometown as her husband, Nick. The couple attended the same school, first meeting in the seventh grade. The couple stayed together through the long distance, with Nick in school at Kent State, eventually marrying in 1971.

They currently have two adopted children, Kristen and Nicholas. Terry is well-respected in the college football community. “Miss Terry,” as Nick affectionately calls her, has been there through it all, taking care of all of his businesses and relationships on his behalf. Saban makes a point to say that, without Terry, he wouldn't be the coach that he is today.

As Nick starts to think about transitioning to life with Terry after coaching, he undoubtedly is looking to where they'll be spending their retirement years together. It could be in Jupiter, Fla., where Nick Saban purchased a mansion in 2023. He paid $17.5 million for it, which he can afford since Nick Saban has a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Terry Saban and Nick Saban's charity work

As Nick's philanthropy partner, Terry cofounded Nick's nonprofit organization, named after Nick's father. The two have combined to support several charitable campaigns and organizations.

“The charity works to raise funds to provide aid for families, teachers, and educational institutions dealing with mentally challenged children.” Nick and Terry have donated $1 million to the “First Generation Scholarship” at the University of Alabama.

They also sponsor the St. Francis Saban Student Centre and the St. Francis Catholic Church. Through Terry and Nick's efforts, the charity has donated $7 million to the community.

Nick and Terry Saban's relationship

The look Terry Saban gives her husband after a big win. pic.twitter.com/F8kgIjHSTG — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 1, 2022

Growing up in the same town, Nick and Terry have been very close since meeting in the seventh grade. Nick has been a central figure in the life of Terry and her family for over 50 years. This fact was never more evident than Nick's grand gesture after receiving a bonus from the Cleveland Browns. While Terry had an idea for the money, Nick made other plans.

Terry's father was a lifelong coal miner, working hard to pay off his mortgage and make a life for his family. Instead of spending the money on something extravagant, Nick gave Terry's father the money.

Over the Christmas break, Nick gifted her father with a Cleveland Browns jacket. The part that didn't become evident until later was that there was a piece of paper in the pocket stating that Nick had gone ahead and paid off the mortgage for Terry's father. This further shows Nick's philanthropic ways and love for his wife, Terry.

This is all we know about Nick Saban's wife, Terry Saban.