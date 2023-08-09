It's safe to say that Nick Saban has established himself as a legendary college football coach by winning seven national championships, one with LSU and six with Alabama. He is also a two-time Paul Bear Bryant Award winner.

Given Saba's success in the college football scene, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Nick Saban's $17.5 million mansion in Jupiter Island, Fla.

After taking Alabama to the promised land in 2020, the university rewarded Saban with an eight-year contract extension worth $93.6 million two years later. The deal immediately made Saban the college football coach with the most lucrative salary.

After becoming the highest-paid college football coach, Saban rewarded himself by upgrading to a mansion located in the high-end town of Jupiter Island. After taking a timeout from the Alabama quarterback competition, the Crimson Tide coach shelled out $17.5 million for his new digs.

Here are some photos of Nick Saban's $17.5 million mansion in Jupiter Island.

Photos courtesy of: Front Office Sports

Sitting on 1.68 acres of land, Saban's latest mansion purchase is ultimately massive. The mansion itself encompasses 6,200 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Some of Saban's mansion's highlights include tall windows, a formal dining room, a modern office, an exercise room, a spacious living room, and much more.

Although the interior of the mansion is already impressive, the amenities extend up to the property's resort-style outdoors. The backyard features a lounge area, concrete walkways, plenty of landscaped grassy lawns and other green spaces for gardening, a boat dock, and much more. Furthermore, the mansion also features a terrace with enough space for an outdoor sitting area.

With a luxurious mansion like this, the seven-time national champion coach should have no problems unwinding from the grueling demands of the college football season.

Although his NFL coaching stint wasn't as eventful, Saban made up for it by collecting several hardware in his time as coach in the college football scene. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Saban has a net worth of around $70 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that the two-time Paul Bear Bryant Award winner can afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Nick Saban's $17.5 million mansion in Jupiter Island.