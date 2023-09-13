Alabama football's season took a shocking turn with a 34-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Despite playing in front of the home fans, the Crimson Tide were helpless to stop Texas Football's ariel attack, which burned Alabama several times deep in the second half en route to the victory.
After the game, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry addressed the loss and what it means for the season going forward.
The loss was the latest cause for concern for a program that has been trending downwards since its 2021 National Championship loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Last year, Alabama football lost two games and was unable to make the Playoff. Now, the Crimson Tide will have to remain flawless for the rest of the campaign to have a chance to bounce back and take part in the 2023 Playoff festivities.
The road to redemption starts on Saturday on the road in South Florida, where Alabama will hope to get back on track before SEC play starts towards the end of the month.
“No one’s ever won a national championship in Week 2 or lost it,” said McKinstry, per AL.com. “We have to come together and make sure that we have everything together. The season’s still ahead of us. SEC play is still ahead of us. We have opportunities to do exactly what we want to still do as a team.”