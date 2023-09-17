The Alabama football season is off to a rocky start. Although the Crimson Tide won Saturday to improve to 2-1, it was a less-than-convincing win over a vastly inferior opponent in USF. The offense really struggled to get moving, as it has all year. The question for this team all offseason was who will take over at quarterback. Nick Saban still does not have the answer to that question. Jalen Milroe started the season, but Saban used his two other options in Week 3. After Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson both struggled, next week's starter is anyone's guess.

“I know you're going to ask about the quarterbacks,” Saban told reporters, per ESPN. “We're going to evaluate the quarterbacks that played today and evaluate Jalen Milroe in terms of how he played and decide this week who gives us the best opportunity to be successful as an offensive team. And that's the way we'll go.”

Buchner started the game and went 5-14 for 34 yards. That is not the kind of offensive production Nick Saban gets from Alabama quarterbacks. Simpson eventually replaced him and went 5-9 for 73 yards with a rushing touchdown. While that's marginally better in limited snaps, he also took five sacks. Playing behind Alabama's offensive line against a team like USF, that's a major problem.

Considering Milroe earned the starting job to begin the season and played an okay game in the loss to Texas, he will probably be back out there when Alabama football hosts Ole Miss.

“Everybody has the opportunity to respond in the right way when things don't go like you want them to,” Saban said. “And we play the guys that practice the best all week long.”