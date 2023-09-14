The Alabama football program had a disappointing loss to Texas on Saturday, and Nick Saban detailed his message to quarterback Jalen Milroe after throwing two interceptions in the game on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I think that the quarterback position gets too much credit when things go well and they get too much criticism when things don't go well,” Nick Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show. “That kind of… that's sort of the nature of the beast and everybody needs to understand that. But I think the quarterback position is like every every other position. You know, if you want security in your position you have to play well, and that's what every position on our team and every player on our team, that should be their mindset.”

Saban went on to say that the quarterback position is like playing point guard in basketball when it comes to distributing to the right players.

“And I think one thing about the quarterback position is you gotta be the point guard, you know you're the point guard first, you're going to distribute the ball each and every play. And you're not the shooting guard, so you don't have to worry about making plays or forcing plays, you have to worry about distributing the ball to the right guy and not turning it over.”

Despite Saban saying that Jalen Milroe has to distribute to the right people and avoid turnovers, he admitted that Milroe was not the only problem against Texas.

“We had two turnovers, so that's eight. We had one dropped ball that's nine. And we had five sacks, so that's like 14 or 15 what I call drive-stopping plays. So the entire group, and one guy was not responsible for all of those things, so the entire group needs to function more effectively on a more consistent basis because we can't have all those drive stoppers.”

Alabama visits South Florida on the road this week before starting the SEC schedule against Ole Miss.