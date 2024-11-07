Though the Philadelphia Eagles are currently in the middle of a four-game win streak, the team is anything but riding pretty in the pursuit of the NFC East crown, with some fans, pundits, and even players like Lane Johnson questioning some of the decisions made by head coach Nick Sirianni.

On paper, it's never good to see a player question a team's choices, as Johnson has earlier in the year with his comments on the team's poor use of the play clock, but, during his Monday media session, Sirianni actually took things the other way.

That's right, discussing Johnson becoming more vocal in 2024 than in years past, Sirianni noted that he appreciates it, as he knows the right tackle is one of his most important players on the field and in the locker room.

“First of all, [T] Lane [Johnson] played awesome yesterday against a – I think [Jaguars DE Travon Walker] No. 44 for Jacksonville is a phenomenal football player. I thought Lane just did an awesome job against a really good player. It was great to see good player against good player. I’ve got so much confidence in Lane. He’s a special, special, special player.

“His play speaks for itself, and it’s done that. I’ve always seen him from afar, and then the four years I’ve been here, he’s been one of our best players at all times. Lane does a great job leading by example. I always admire that Lane always points out the scout team players, how much they’re helping him get better and how much they’re helping us get better as a team.

“You praise different people, you always do different things like that, but I always admire that about Lane. How good he’s been at encouraging those guys. I think any time Lane comes off the field, he’s got a great feel in-game of when to make suggestions and why you’re making those.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well, wait, it gets even more interesting, as Sirianni had plenty more to say on the subject, including how the Oklahoma product has helped to ease Mehki Becton's transition from Jets tackle to Eagles starting right guard.

Nick Sirianni is proud to have Lane Johnson on the Eagles

Continuing his comments on Johnson, Sirianni celebrated what his right tackle has done on the field and off it, remaining one of the Eagles' most important players a decade into his career.

“You can go back. There are a lot of different things that are said on the sideline, but Lane has a really good feel. You can see it in Lane’s eyes, like, hey, we’re going now, let’s go. I want this play or that play. Him and [G/T] Mehki [Becton] had some combination blocks yesterday that were unbelievable. It was really exciting. Mehki played a really good game also. You feel that from Lane coming off. And then you talk to him, and he has great suggestions coming off. And they’re the ones out there playing the game. They’re the ones out there feeling it,” Sirianni told reporters.

“We might run a play based off a certain technique or a certain look or whatever it is, but you are not getting the look of exactly what it is for them out there. Lane is awesome in that. He’s been awesome in that every year I’ve been here. And I think even more so now with his leadership continuing to take rise. Again, Lane has been a good leader and captain since I’ve been here. I see an awesome leader that’s continuing to get better at his craft as a tackle and his craft as a leader of this football team.”

After some initially questioned the decision to draft Johnson fourth overall in a draft that also featured one of Chip Kelly's star Oregon players, Dion Jordan – who thankfully came off the board one pick earlier – Johnson has been a revelation on the right side for the Eagles over the last decade. With a spot in the Eagles' Hall of Fame at minimum in his future, it's encouraging to see Johnson taking a hands-on approach to Philadelphia's future as his own career approaches its end.