I'm finna get this off my chest...

It's the kind of argument that's set social media on fire. Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion are beefing, according to NME.

Megan dropped her new track Hiss on Jan. 26, but out of the three minutes and 12 seconds of the song, there is one bar that's got fans of both artists fired up (and searching on Google): “These h**s don't be mad at Megan, these h**s mad at Megan's Law.”

Nicki Minaj and Megan's Law

According to the California Megan's Law website: “It mandates the California Department of Justice (CA DOJ) to notify the public about specified registered sex offenders. Megan’s Law also authorizes local law enforcement agencies to notify the public about sex offender registrants found to be posing a risk to public safety.”

No name was mentioned aside from “Megan”, but Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender. When he relocated to California with Minaj, he failed to register as a sex offender at his new address, which got him sentenced to a year of house arrest.

In response to the bar, Minaj took to Instagram Live and shared a diss track aimed at Megan. According to the excerpts available online, Minaj called Megan “Big Foot”. This references to the incident when Tory Lanez shot the rapper in December 2022. Lanez was found guilty in August 2023 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Minaj reportedly brought up Megan's mother who died in 2019 as she tried to defend her husband.

“You bringing up 30-year-old tea from when this man was a 15-year-old child. You bringing up 30-year-old tea cause no man will ever f***ing love you, and lying on your dead mother,” Minaj said.

She didn't stop there. From Instagram, she moved on to X (formerly Twitter) and called Megan a “disgusting serpant [sic].”

What a disgusting serpant!!!!! Y’all post pardi song under this. They paid to make it disappear . LET’S GOOOOOO🤣😝 lying on your dead mother is insane too. But PARDI said it. #ItWasntMe https://t.co/b8Wk9oqJAS — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

Minaj followed up with a bar: “Megan's Law. For a free beat you could hit #Meganraw”.

Megan’s law. For a free beat you could hit #MeganRAW. -Roman 📝 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

On live-streaming app Stationhead, Minaj claimed that Megan had called a collaborator a “racist nickname.”

“Tell everyone the nickname you got for your homegirl that rap… a racist nickname for a person that you doing songs with. tell them what you call her… don't you call her that ‘dirty Mexican?'” Minaj allegedly said during the live.

Megan's fans have been commenting on social media saying that Minaj may be referring to Cardi B, who featured Megan in the 2020 song WAP. Cardi B is of Dominican and Trinidadian descent. She also identifies as Afro-Latina.

Cardi B and Minaj have their own beef as well. It culminated in Minaj's husband being placed under house arrest for 120 days, with the court order delivered on Sept. 20, 2023. This was due to Petty having recorded a video making threats against Cardi B's husband Offset.

Megan has kept mum and has not responded to any of Minaj's accusations.