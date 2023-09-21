After Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, threatened rapper Offfset, he has been placed under house arrest.

The court order was filed on Wednesday, September 20, after Petty “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Offset was named as the individual that was threatened. Petty had posted a slew of threats on his social media channels on September 16. Previously, Petty had been sentenced to three years probation after he pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California in 2020. He had previously been convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995.

A former member of the Migos, Offset has also released a studio album as a solo artist, Father of 4. His second album, Set It Off, will be released later this fall.

Cardi B is married to Offset and has had a long-standing public feud with Minaj. That has expanded to their spouses also being involved.

Nicki Minaj is known as the Queen of Rap. She has released four studio albums to date, with a fifth in the wings. Pink Friday 2, a sequel to 2010's Pink Friday, will be released on November 17. One of the singles, “Super Freaky Girl,” was released last summer and has been a major hit. A second single, “Last Time I Saw You,” was released on September 1.

She's also embarked on three headlining tours throughout her career. The most recent was the “Pinkprint” tour from 2015-2016. She did co-headline a tour with Juice Wrld in 2019, dubbed the “Nicki Wrld” tour.

Kenneth Petty and Minaj have been married since 2019.