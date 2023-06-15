Nicki Minaj is living her breast life. In an Instagram photo she shared, she was celebrating her “new boobs” this week. This comes about ahead of her upcoming Barbie World song, so maybe she took some advice from the doll herself. These photos imply a breast reduction, per TooFab.

A year ago, in May 2022, Minaj tossed around the idea of a breast reduction surgery after “a female in the industry” advised she have the procedure on an Instagram Live. Later that same month, the rapper hinted again that she might have the surgery after her wardrobe malfunction at the Met Gala. On the red carpet with La La Anthony, she said, “The only unplanned thing about my look is my boobs popping out, because they made my cup size a little small.”

She referred to the surgery when she joked, “Enjoy these titties cause y'all ain't gonna see it ever again!”

A recent video clip shows Nicki Minaj listening to her new Barbie World collaboration with Ice Spice for the upcoming film. Both the song and video had an emphasis on her chest. The caption refers to the film and her new track, but she also shared a sneaky comment in her own post. She wrote: “New boobs who dis?”

This may imply that the rapper got a reduction, but it's not confirmed. What is confirmed is her upcoming fifth album, her first in five years. It comes out on October 20, and fans can see if the collaboration Barbie World will appear there as well.