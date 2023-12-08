It was 2022 when Nicki Minaj made the realization it was time for her to cut some ties and move forward with a different look.

At the 2022 Met Gala, Nicki Minaj, the 41-year-old rapper, experienced a pivotal moment that led to a significant decision regarding her body, according to People. In a recent Vogue “Life in Looks” video, she reflected on her Burberry ensemble at the gala, emphasizing how that outfit played a crucial role in her choice to undergo a breast reduction.

Nicki Minaj at the 2022 Met Gala

The eye-catching Burberry attire, featuring a cleavage-enhancing bustier, leather pants, and an elaborate ruffled train, triggered a revelation for Minaj. She confessed that this particular look solidified her resolve to pursue a breast reduction surgery.

During the fitting for the gala outfit, Minaj had expressed concerns about her breasts “spilling out,” a worry that became a reality on the red carpet. Despite efforts to address the issue, she found herself still grappling with discomfort as she prepared to leave for the event.

Reflecting on that moment, Minaj humorously recalled realizing that her “boobs were about to have a night of their own” even before stepping out of the room.

Subsequently, the rapper confirmed that she underwent the plastic surgery procedure in June, addressing the discomfort and concerns she had about her breasts.

However, in a separate episode of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast released in November, Nicki Minaj candidly discussed some regrets regarding her surgical decisions. She highlighted the likelihood that individuals who undergo alterations might eventually regret altering their appearance, stressing the importance of self-acceptance and embracing one's natural self.

Minaj's openness about her plastic surgery journey, including both the affirming moments and reflections on potential regrets, offers insight into the complexities of body image and self-perception in the entertainment industry.