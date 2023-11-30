Musician Nicki Minaj stated on X that while recording Pink Friday 2 she did two other albums in the process.

The post revealed that she's been productive before her new release if that's really the case.

Beyond this post, she's been dishing out a lot more about the upcoming release. One post states, “December 8th is COMING SOON,” Billboard revealed.

Nicki Minaj says she made two albums while recording ‘Pink Friday 2.’ pic.twitter.com/t1phi95dts — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 30, 2023

Another one is pretty angry, and not sure if it has to do with the album. It reads, “If you on my $h!t list, you will never EVER recover. The. Fkng. End.” Could this be a hint at some brutal lyrics towards people on her s— list in the new tracks? We'll see.

She's obviously building a lot of hype for her new album, which arrives on December 8th. One thing she is doing on X is dropping a line every day until the album is out.

One of the lyrics that she posted said, “I just wanna watch him do his push-ups w/his sweats on/Every time he hit it, he gon nail it like a press-on/When I ride his d!&@ the only time he getting flexed on/ Hit it from the bak with my pumps & my dress on.”

Before this, she asked Barbz, “On a scale from 1-10, how hard you want me to go on #PinkFriday2.”

It sounds like she has very high expectations for the new album. One post states, “This Album Is Just Beyond Anything I Could Have Imagined.”

End. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 30, 2023

Another post says, “Me when the clock strikes 112 on 12/08/23 & I get back AWWWLLLL my licks.”

Me when the clock strikes 12 on 12/08/23 & I get back AWWWLLLLL my licks 😛 pic.twitter.com/LhCMtngt8T — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 30, 2023

There are no further details regarding the two albums she supposedly put together while recording Pink Friday 2. We'll wait and see if Nicki Minaj can release more information on X like she's been doing a lot recently.